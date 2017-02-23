 LIVE !  :  Umesh Yadav was the pick of the Indian bowlers on a track that favoured the spinners. (Photo: AP) Live| India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1: Australia on backfoot, lose 9 wickets
 
Nation, Current Affairs

AIMIM springs surprise in Maharashtra civic polls, wins in 6 wards

PTI
Published Feb 23, 2017, 3:35 pm IST
Updated Feb 23, 2017, 4:02 pm IST
While the MIM managed to win 5 seats from Solapur, it also won 3 seats in BMC, where it had contested for the first time.
MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo: File)
 MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) sprung a surprise in the Maharashtra local body polls, by winning in 5 wards in the Solapur Municipal Corporation on Thursday.

The AIMIM also won in 1 ward in the Mumbai civic polls. It had contested the BMC elections for the first time, and fielded 59 candidates, predominantly from Muslim dominated areas.

The party was confident of winning around 10 seats in Mumbai, especially in areas of Bandra, Quresh Nagar in Kurla, Nagpada in Byculla, Govandi, Mankhurd, Dongri, and Sewri.

The party had fielded nine non-Muslim candidates, but its most prestigious catch was three time Congress corporator Waqarunnissa Ansari from Bhendi Bazaar.

Tags: aimim, maharashtra civic polls, bmc polls, asaduddin owaisi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Shiv Sena workers celebrate in Mumbai as early trends suggest a victory in the BMC polls. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Maharashtra local polls: Sena leads in Mumbai, but BJP has last laugh

A saffron surge across Maharashtra has wiped out Congress, as well as its alliance partner NCP.
23 Feb 2017 10:39 AM

Sports Gallery

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nokia: Everything you need to know about its big comeback

The rumour has it that HMD will announce three to four phones in the Barcelona.
 

Watch: Mustafa is here to stay, announces arrival with Abbas-Mustan's Machine trailer

Screengrabs from the trailer.
 

Virat Kohli is the best batsman in the world: Shane Warne

Shane Warne scalped 708 wickets in 145 Test matches for Australia. (Photo: AFP)
 

Silicon Valley sex therapist discusses problems in sex lives of techies

Silicon Valley techies mostly complain about having an inactive sex life and not meeting people often because of work. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Upset stomach forces Matthew Renshaw to retire after David Warner’s dismissal

(Photo: BCCI)
 

Harpreet Singh loses out on IPL contract after being wrongly named as Harmeet Singh

Harpreet Singh missed out on bagging IPL contract after it was wrongly reported that he and not Harmeet Singh was arrested for driving a car on railway platform. (Photo: Harpreet Singh Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Maharashtra civic polls: Cong faces yet another drubbing, Mumbai chief resigns

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam. (Photo: File)

We welcome back MLAs who 'lost their way': AIADMK Dy Gen Secy woos OPS

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. (Photo: PTI)

On 69th birthday of Jayalalithaa, Sasikala says feeling lonely in her absence

VK Sasikala (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka man beheads mother, performs last rites with severed head

Image for representational purpose only

BJP should have given tickets to Muslims for UP polls: Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham