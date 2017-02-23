AIMIM springs surprise in Maharashtra civic polls, wins in 6 wards

Mumbai: Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) sprung a surprise in the Maharashtra local body polls, by winning in 5 wards in the Solapur Municipal Corporation on Thursday.

The AIMIM also won in 1 ward in the Mumbai civic polls. It had contested the BMC elections for the first time, and fielded 59 candidates, predominantly from Muslim dominated areas.

The party was confident of winning around 10 seats in Mumbai, especially in areas of Bandra, Quresh Nagar in Kurla, Nagpada in Byculla, Govandi, Mankhurd, Dongri, and Sewri.

The party had fielded nine non-Muslim candidates, but its most prestigious catch was three time Congress corporator Waqarunnissa Ansari from Bhendi Bazaar.