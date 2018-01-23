Narendra Modi to go on 3-nation tour after Asean Summit

New Delhi: Just days after the Asean Summit ends in the capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to embark on a three-nation West Asian tour of the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Palestine in the second week of February.

Modi, who is currently in Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF), is also expected to showcase the strengths and opportunities of the Indian economy for global investors, in the UAE where, according to reports in the UAE media, he is expected to attend the World Government Summit in Dubai from February 11 to 13.

But it is Modi’s visit to Palestine, likely on February 10, that will perhaps be the most eagerly-awaited leg of his three-nation visit as it will come soon after the visit to India of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. The forthcoming visit to Palestine is also the latest indicator of India’s desire to balance its ties with both Israel and Palestine.

It may be recalled that last January, India and the UAE on Wednesday signed 14 pacts in key areas like defence, security, trade and energy.