search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Japan, Korea keen to fund Hyderabad Metro Rail phase-2

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 23, 2018, 1:17 am IST
Updated Jan 23, 2018, 2:36 am IST
The Telangana government is looking for investors outside India to avail of the latest technology.
Work is on in full swing for the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Sation near the Metro station at Musi river in the city. (Photo: DC)
 Work is on in full swing for the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Sation near the Metro station at Musi river in the city. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Investments from South Korea and Japan for the second phase of Hyderabad Metro Rail are expected only after the project report is submitted with all details, performance of the first phase and also government policy.

While the project received appreciation from investors and bankers of South Korea and Japan, the actual works would begin only much later. Hyderabad Metro Rail managing director N.V.S. Reddy said, “Our first round of deliberations and also the pitch note for the investments have shown encouraging results. We are optimistic that these countries are showing interest. But it would take time to materialise.” 

 

Presently, only a preliminary feasibility report has have been prepared on Phase 2 as the government is keen that the Metro Rail project must connect the Shamshabad airport. The TS government is looking for investors outside India to avail of the latest technology. There had also been talks for mono rail. Mr Reddy said, “Other means of public transport like mono rail are only going to complement Metro Rail. The only objective is to strengthen public transport and get private vehicles off the road.”

Tags: hyderabad metro rail
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Ahead of launch, PMO seeks update on Hyderabad Metro Rail readiness


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's what NOT to do on a first date

The answers will truly make you feel lucky for not having experienced such tragedies. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Another royal wedding! Princess Eugenie to get married this year as well

Brooksbank is the son of an accountant, and was educated at £10,000-a-term Stowe school in Buckinghamshire. (Photo: AP)
 

IPL auction 2018: Complete list of players franchises can retain via RTM

Franchisees that have retained three players before the auction can use a maximum of two RTM cards while franchisees that have retained less than three players, can exercise their full quota for RTMs.(Photo: BCCI)
 

Terrible cough breaks woman's rib

Woman coughs so hard she breaks her rib. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2018 players auction: What’s RTM, how much money teams have and more; explained

578 cricketers are in with a chance to make moolah at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 players’ auction in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28. (Photo: BCCI)
 

IPL 2018: Here’s the complete list of 24 England cricketers in players’ auction

Jos Buttler (left), Joe Root (centre) and Ben Stokes (right) will look to land bumper deal in the auction. (Photo: BCCI / AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India projected to grow at 7.4 pc in 2018 as against China's 6.8 pc: IMF

The IMF has projected a 7.8 per cent growth rate for India in 2019.

Protests against 'Padmaavat' continue despite Karni Sena's willingness to watch film

Bhansali productions had on January 20 written to the Shree Rajput Karni Sena and Rajput Sabha, Jaipur, inviting them to watch the film assuring that it showcased the honour and valour of Rajputs.

BJP MP announces ‘Vedic yagya’ to protect country from inimical forces

BJP MP Maheish Girri said that there will be a total of 108 ceremonial fires offered by 1,100 priests. (Photo: ANI)

Formulate interim arrangement for appointments in tribunals: SC to Centre

SC asked Centre, other stakeholders to sit together and make an interim arrangement to deal with appointments in tribunals in view of the fact that the new law and the Rules are under challenge before it. (Photo: File)

Hug farmers, soldiers along with world leader: Rahul asks Modi

Taking to Twitter, the Congress chief questioned the Prime Minister's desire to only embrace important people and not commoners. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham