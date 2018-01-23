search on deccanchronicle.com
Books worth Rs 15 crore sold at Chennai book fair

The book fair that ended on Monday had witnessed an overwhelming footfall as more than 13 lakh readers visited the 13-day fair.
According to the organizers, more than 12 lakh books were sold, which amounts to nearly Rs 15 crore.
Chennai: Tamil Nadu once again proved that it is home of ardent readers with book-lovers buying books worth whopping Rs 15 crore during 44th  Chennai book fair organised by the Booksellers’ and Publishers’ Association of South India (Bapasi) in Chennai.

The book fair that ended on Monday had witnessed an overwhelming footfall as more than 13 lakh readers visited the 13-day fair. “Last year, the fair had registered nearly 10 lakh visitors. This year many youngsters and school children showed a keen interest in buying books,” P. Mailavelan, vice president, Bapasi, said.

 

According to the organizers, more than 12 lakh books were sold, which amounts to nearly Rs 15 crore. “The present sale is higher than the previous year as 2017 fair recorded sales of only Rs 10 crore,” Mailavelan added.

Participating in the valedictory function, Madras high court judge R. Mahadevan said that life with books would place the youngsters at highest levels.

“Reading books and leading life according to the preaching of Tirukkural are the best moments in everyone’s life,” Mahadevan said. Mahadevan also presented awards and citations to publishers who served the publishing industry for more than 25 years.

