Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi under ground-to-air security cover for Republic Day

PTI
Published Jan 23, 2017, 10:04 am IST
Updated Jan 23, 2017, 10:08 am IST
This time, police will use anti-drone technology to thwart any attack or identify any suspicious flying object.
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard near a police barricade on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, ahead of Republic Day in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)
 Paramilitary soldiers stand guard near a police barricade on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, ahead of Republic Day in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The national capital has been brought under ground-to-air security cover with thousands of armed personnel keeping a tight vigil for the Republic Day celebrations here.

Tomorrow is the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade and many roads will be closed till 12.30 PM.

The entire Central and New Delhi region will have nearly 50,000 security personnel drawn from Delhi Police and central security forces guarding every nook and corner.

This time, police will use anti-drone technology to thwart any attack or identify any suspicious flying object, a senior police officer said.

Apart from this, security personnel will be stationed atop tall buildings with anti-aircraft guns. On January 25, Delhi borders will be sealed and all cars entering the national capital will be checked thoroughly, he said.

CCTV cameras have been installed and eight control rooms have been set up to monitor the feed from the cameras, the officer said.

Various security layers have been put in place and Delhi Police personnel along with paramilitary and NSG commandos have been deployed.

Tags: republic day, republic day security, delhi police
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

