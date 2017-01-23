Nation, Current Affairs

Cashless transactions in Assam hamlet for over 5 centuries

PTI
Published Jan 23, 2017, 12:05 pm IST
Updated Jan 23, 2017, 12:05 pm IST
For over 5 centuries, members of the Tiwa tribe have conducted an annual fair where transactions are completely cashless.
Representational Picture (Photo: File)
 Representational Picture (Photo: File)

Guwahati: Cashless transactions may be the latest buzzword in the country's economic arena, but in a small hamlet about 32 km from Guwahati, members of Assam's Tiwa tribe meet every year to carry out an unique trade fair where the dealings are totally cashless.

The system of barter trade has been kept alive for more than five centuries by the Tiwas, a tribe of Central Assam and neighbouring Meghalaya, who hold the three-day annual fair in the third week of January in Assam's Morigaon district.

Popularly known as the 'Junbeel' Mela, meaning moon (Jun) and wetland (beel), the fair is held beside a large natural water body shaped like a crescent moon.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who attended the just concluded fair, said people have a lot to learn from these practices of the Tiwas which exemplify the cashless tenets of the modern day society.

He also announced that a permanent plot of land for the fair would be allotted so that the historic event can continue to thrive in the future and tourism receives a boost to benefit the local people.

"On the occasion of the mela, a big market is held here where these tribes exchange their products in barter system which is perhaps the only such instance in the country," secretary of Junbeel Mela Development Samiti, Jur Sing Bordoloi said.

A few days before the fair, members of Tiwa, Karbi, Khasi and Jaintia tribes come down from the neighbouring hills with various products.

The products usually traded during the fair include ginger, bamboo shoots, turmeric, pumpkin, medicinal herbs, dried fish and 'pithas' (rice cakes).

The fair is declared open by the ceremonial 'Tiwa' king Deep Sing Deoraja, (also called Gova Raja as the ancient kingdom of the Tiwas was known as Gova) who along with his 'courtiers' participates in a community feast and then collect  a customary tax from his subjects.

Bordoloi pointed out that the significant part of the fair was its theme of harmony and brotherhood among various tribes and communities and they also perform their traditional dance and music to celebrate it.

As per tradition, community fishing is held on the second day of the fair and people from all walks of life participate in it with great enthusiasm.

"I have been coming here and taking part in the barter trade since my childhood. This is a very old custom of ours and is the most important event of the mela though we also enjoy the fishing, singing and dancing," said 60-year-old Raja Bordoloi, who emptied his stock of dried fish in exchange for ginger and medicinal herbs.

The fair, which has been dated to 15th century by historians, begins with an 'Agni Puja' (an obeisance to the fire god) for the well-being of humanity.

The erstwhile Congress government in the state, in its bid to promote this unique fair, had announced an 'Annual Royal Allowance' for the 19 customary kings from different communities under the Gova kingdom, which include parts of three districts of Assam -- Morigaon, Nagaon and Kamrup.

"The step taken by the Assam government is indeed welcome and we had been demanding it for long as the economic conditions of all these customary kings is going down. We also urge the government for more assistance to hold the traditional fair which is unique in today's world," Deoraja said.

Sonowal handed out cheques of royal subsistence grant to Gova King Deep Sing Deoraja and other 17 ceremonial kings of Tiwa Kingdom and announced that the payment of these grants would be regularised from now onwards.

Tags: cashless transactions, assam fair
Location: India, Assam

Technology Gallery

Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

It's official! Shahid confirms brother Ishaan's debut and it's not Sairat

Shahid and Ishaan at the shoot location.
 

Ranbir Kapoor to step into Amitabh Bachchan’s shoes for KBC?

Ranbir will definitely charm his fans if he ever makes his television debut. (Photo source: AFP)
 

Snapped: Jackie Chan lands in India with Sonu Sood to promote Kung Fu Yoga

Jackie has earlier had an Indian connection, by starring alongside Mallika Sherawat, in 'The Myth'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

50 not out? Gayle to carry on playing till he reaches half-century

Chris Gayle has played 103 Tests, 269 ODIs and 50 T20Is for the West Indies.
 

Apple will bring new biometric sensors to iPhone 8

Apple iPhone 8 to feature zer-bezel design. (Photo: 9to5mac)
 

Xiaomi’s fate in the dark, VP Hugo Barra announces exit

The ex-Googler put Xiaomi on the global map, but now he is stepping down from his huge throne.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

3 die as Jallikattu restarts in Tamil Nadu

Young men participate in Jallikattu event at Rapoosal village in Pudukkottai district. (Photo: DC)

Modi pays tribute to Subash Chandra Bose on 120th birth anniversary

Subhash Chandra Bose (Photo: PTI)

Jallikattu: DMK boycotts Assembly, terms police action ‘anti-democratic’

Pro-Jallikattu supporters being forcefully evicted by police. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

‘Desi Bofors’ to be first showcased in Republic Day parade

India’s first indigenous, long-range artillery gun Dhanush. (Photo: YouTube)

Indian trains to travel at 200 km per hour with Russia's help

Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham