Mock me if you want, but answer my questions on corruption: Rahul to Modi

Bahraich: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for mocking him a day after he accused him of receiving money from Sahara and Birla group when he was the Gujarat Chief Minister.

“Yesterday, I had asked the Prime Minister 2-3 questions on corruption, but instead of answering those questions he mocked me. He can mock me as much as he wants but he must give answers to the youth of this country,” Rahul said at a rally in Bahraich.

Earlier on Thursday, Modi mocked Rahul, saying he is happy that the young leader has ‘learnt to deliver public speeches’.

“Now that their young leader (Rahul Gandhi) has spoken, we have seen what the 'earthquake' is all about. I am happy that the Congress vice president has learnt to deliver public speeches,” said Modi.

The Prime Minister also hit out at the Opposition, saying he never thought political leaders will support corruption. “Notes ban is a big cleanliness drive and people are supporting our drive. But the Opposition is siding with corruption. I had never thought some political leaders would have the audacity to stand with the corrupt,” said the Prime Minister.

“The ruckus by Opposition in Parliament over note ban is like the cover fire that Pakistan gives to terrorists.”

“When they say large parts of India did not get access to education, whose report card are they giving?” questioned Modi.

Modi also hit out at the former PM, saying poverty is Manmohan Singh's legacy. “Manmohan Singh’s image is clean, but scams happened under his tenure,” said Modi.

He further urged the youth to move towards online banking. “Your mobile phones can be your banks and wallets.”

Modi was addressing a public meeting in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, after laying the foundation stone of Mahamana Pt Madan Mohan Malaviya Cancer Centre.

The Prime Minister also attacked Pakistan and said: “To infiltrate militants into India, Pakistan resorts to firing along the border. The militants sneak into the Indian side of the border as soon as the Indian soldiers retaliate to the firing by Pakistan”.