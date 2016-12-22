Entertainment, Bollywood

Aamir has spoilt me for the future: Nitesh Tiwari

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SUBHASH K JHA
Published Dec 22, 2016, 3:51 am IST
Updated Dec 23, 2016, 3:04 am IST
A day before the release of his film, Dangal director shares his anxiety and his admiration for the leading man, Aamir ‘perfectionist’ Khan.
Aamir Khan in Dangal.
 Aamir Khan in Dangal.

Hours before the release of his big-ticket film, director Nitish Tiwari tries to remain calm. Like his hero Aamir Khan, Nitish isn’t getting much sleep. “I’d be pretending if I said I am not anxious. Dangal has become much bigger than we expected, thanks to Aamir. He has spoilt me for the future. I wonder if I’ll ever see the same level of dedication and commitment in any other actor.”

Nitesh Tiwari.Nitesh Tiwari.

Nitish’s admiration for the actor is unconditional. “Aamir shares the passion of a 22-year old actor. It was only after the script was ready that Aamir came to my mind. Luckily he loved the script and agreed to do Dangal. He gave us dates after a year and also the option to go to any other actor if we didn’t wish to wait.”

Of course, Nitish preferred to wait. “It was the best thing to happen to Dangal. Aamir has added invaluably to the film. I’d go as far as to say the film couldn’t have been made without him. His dedication, focus, passion and commitment inspired me to pull up my socks, to do better than my best,” he gushes.

Having said that, he is rather pleased about his other actors too. Selecting Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra to play Geeta and Babita respectively was not an easy task. Nitish explains, “We had to take the girls through three phases of training and at any stage one or both could have become ineligible to play wrestlers. We had two stand-bys in case either of the girls needed to be dropped.”

Dieticians and medical experts had to be brought in to make sure Fatima and Sanya were qualified to get into the wrestling ring. He adds, “Even before they started preparing we had to go through their entire medical history to ensure their bodies could withstand the drastic change in their metabolism.”

Were they worried about the other wrestler film Sultan stealing their thunder? “Not at all. We were constantly keeping tabs on the other film to ensure that there was no overlap. Sultan is a love story with wrestling as its backdrop. Dangal is a father-daughter story set in the wrestling world. Even if there were similarities people would go to the films for Salman and Aamir.” 

Nitish is married to filmmaker Ashwini Iyer Tiwari who made Nil Battey Sannnatta on female literacy earlier this year. “I am so proud of her. She is not only a fine filmmaker but also my pillar of strength. And my biggest critic. I am waiting for her verdict on Dangal. If she likes it I’ve succeeded,” he signs off.

Tags: dangal movie, aamir khan

Sports Gallery

In what was a memorable year, PV Sindhu became the fourth Indian to win silver at the Olympics after Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Vijay Kumar and wrestler Sushil Kumar. (Photo: AFP)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016
Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding recption in Delhi on Wednesday was attended by many cleberities including MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Pics: Celebrities at Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding reception
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech photographed during their wedding ceremony. (Photo: Twitter)

Pictures from Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding
Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
India managed to wrap-up the England innings after Lunch, on the last day fo the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)

India vs England: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test
The historic result came in front of a packed house at one of America's most iconic sporting venues -- after eight years of legislative wrangling finally saw the state of New York lift its long-running ban of professional MMA in April. (Photo: AP)

UFC: Conor McGregor bags 2nd title, creates history
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Trump's boyhood home is going back on the auction block

Donald Trump. (Photo: File)
 

Aamir Khan's Dangal has a quirky cameo by none other than Shah Rukh Khan!

Screengrabs from 'Dangal' and 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'.
 

Actress Sunny Leone is PETA's Person of the Year!

Past recipients of PETA's person of the year award include Dr Shashi Tharoor, former Supreme Court Justice KS Panicker Radhakrishnan, and actors Kapil Sharma, Hema Malini, R Madhavan and Jacqueline Fernandez.
 

Video: Girl from Qatar buys entire zoo just to release birds from captivity

Birds have been captivated for people's fascination for ages (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad compares himself with Virat Kohli, gets trolled mercilessly

Ahmed Shehzad was heavily trolled after he complained of poor support he gets in comparison with Virat Kohli, Joe Root and Kane Williamson. (Photo: AFP)
 

Rishi Kapoor defends Saifeena’s son’s name, asks Twitterati to f*ck off!

Rishi Kapoor
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

If Salman Khan is angry, others avoid you

Salman Khan

Not worthy of National Award?

Shah Rukh Khan

Salman Khan’s love is back!

Iulia Vantur

Aamir Khan's Dangal has a quirky cameo by none other than Shah Rukh Khan!

Screengrabs from 'Dangal' and 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'.

Actress Sunny Leone is PETA's Person of the Year!

Past recipients of PETA's person of the year award include Dr Shashi Tharoor, former Supreme Court Justice KS Panicker Radhakrishnan, and actors Kapil Sharma, Hema Malini, R Madhavan and Jacqueline Fernandez.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham