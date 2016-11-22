Nation, Current Affairs

PM Narendra Modi wants public to rate note ban move on his app

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 22, 2016, 12:25 pm IST
Updated Nov 22, 2016, 7:02 pm IST
‘I want your first-hand view on the decision taken regarding currency notes,’ Modi tweeted.
New Delhi: Amid opposition attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked people to directly convey their views to him on demonetisation via his App.

He asked the public to participate in a survey where a number of questions have been posed with regard to scrapping of old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes.

"I want your first-hand view on the decision taken regarding currency notes. Take part in the survey on the NM App," he said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister posed questions like, "Do you have any suggestions/ideas or insights you would like to share with PM Narendra Modi?"

Some of the other questions asked include, "Do you think black money exists in India?" "Do you think the evil of corruption and black money need to be fought and eliminated?" "What do you think of government's move of banning old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes?"

The Prime Minister's move to gauge the views of the people comes at a time when the opposition has escalated its attack on the issue of demonetisation.

Also, twitter was abuzz with users discussing about the app. Here are a few excerpts.

