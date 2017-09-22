Nation, Current Affairs

Rajinikanth extends support to PM's 'Swachhata Hi Seva' mission

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 22, 2017, 11:29 am IST
Updated Sep 22, 2017, 11:39 am IST
In his twitter handle, actor Rajinikanth said he fully supports the Prime Minister's mission towards a cleaner India.
Actor Rajinikanth in his twitter handle extended his support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachhata Hi Seva and said 'cleanliness is godliness'. (Photo: File | PTI)
Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth on Friday extended his support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Swachhata Hi Seva' mission.

The Tamil actor in his twitter handle extended his support to the mission and said 'cleanliness is godliness'.

Earlier, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma received a personal invitation from the Prime Minister to support 'Swachhata Hi Seva' movement.

In the letter to Sharma, the PM asked her to dedicate some time for the cause of Swachh Bharat and said that her participation would further inspire others to be a part of the movement.

The 'Clean India' campaign of Modi completes three years this year and the PM has written to opinion makers across fields including industry, sports and cinema seeking their support to 'Swachhata Hi Seva' movement, saying it is the noblest service.

Modi, who had on October 2, 2014, picked up a broom to launch the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, or Clean India Campaign, to promote sanitation, has written personalised letters to iconic celebrities, prominent industrialists, sportspersons, film stars, inter-faith leaders and other noted personalities to enlist their support.

Introducing the subject of his short letter as something which was very close to Mahatma Gandhi's heart, Modi said, Bapu believed strongly that Swachhata is for each of us to practice.

"An inspiration to billions across generations and borders, Mahatma Gandhi recognised that our attitude towards cleanliness also reflects our attitude towards society. Bapu believed in achieving cleanliness through community participation," he said in the letter.

President Ram Nath Kovind last week launched the nationwide 'Swachhta Hi Seva' campaign to reignite the cleanliness movement by mobilising people support in the fortnight to October 2. 

Tags: #swachhatahiseva, rajinikanth, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




