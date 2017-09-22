Nation, Current Affairs

Class V student commits suicide in Uttar Pradesh

Teacher harassed him by making him stand on bench, says dad.
Lucknow: In a shocking incident, an 11-year-old boy in Gorakhpur committed suicide by consuming rat poison after he was allegedly harassed by the school teacher.

The boy was taken to the BRD Medical College but he died during treatment on Wednesday night.

In a suicide note found in his school bag, the boy has said that his teacher had humiliated him and had made him stand on the bench for a long period of time.

The police have registered a case against the management and the principal of his school on the basis of the boy’s father complaint that said that his son was harassed by the school authorities. The boy, Navneet Prakash was a student of Class V at the St Anthony Convent School in Shahpur area.

His father, Ravi Prakash, told reporters that on September 15, his son had been punished by the teacher. 

“He was visibly quite upset when he came back from school. The teacher had made him stand on the bench for a long time and tortured him mentally. He did not look normal from that day henceforth and seemed to be in depression. The school is responsible for his death,” he said.

Police have registered a case of abetment of suicide against the school management and principal. 

SSP Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj said, “We are waiting for the post-mortem report to know if the boy died of poison,”

The school principal, Sister Ish Priya, said that the boy or his parents had never informed her of the teacher’s behavior. She said that the entire school stood with Navneet’s family in their hour of grief.

