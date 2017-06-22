Telangana State Women’s Commission seeks plan for surrogate moms

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Women’s Commission on Wednesday dashed off letters to the District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) and the police department asking them about the future of the 48 children of surrogate mothers at the Kiran Infertility Centre, at Banjara Hills.

Commission chairperson Tripurana Venkataratnam expressed concern over the future of the children; whether they would be handed over to the biological parents or to the surrogate mothers or to the state homes. “Is there a plan with the police department or women and child welfare? Who will bear the maintenance of the surrogate mothers pre- and post-delivery and the maintenance of children?” she questioned in the letters she asked. questioned in the letter.

Speaking to DC, Mr. Tripurana said, “The women commission is accepting the step on the raids and appreciating the team. But, now the question is about the future of the children,” she said.