Telangana Land Act awaits norms; officials busy with Miyapur case

Hyderabad: The state government has failed to issue operational guidelines for the its amended Land Acquisition Act, 2016, due to which land acquisition process for various projects has been facing hurdles.

The Act was originally passed by the state Legislature in December 2016 and referred to the Centre for the President’s nod.

After the Centre sent back the Act seeking amendments after raising a few objections on date of implementation and compensation norms, the TS government amended the Act.

Following this, the President gave his nod after which the TS government issued a gazette notification on May 18 notifying implementation of the Act with immediate effect as ‘Act 21 of 2017’.

More than a month later, the state government is yet to issue operational guidelines for the actual implementation of the Act.

The government was in the process of drafting the operational guidelines in the last week of May, but the Miyapur land scam broke.

Since then, top revenue officials are busy attending meetings called by CM, CS and other senior officials on the Miyapur land scam.

Official sources in revenue department said, “With the Miyapur issue subsiding now following the government bringing in an Ordinance, we are now focussing on drafting operational guidelines for land acquisition. We will submit the guidelines to the government by this month-end so that they will be in place for implementation from July 1.”