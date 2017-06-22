Nation, Current Affairs

Nothing 'alarming' with Karnan, say doctors; sent back to jail

PTI
Published Jun 22, 2017
Updated Jun 22, 2017, 10:42 am IST
Karnan had been evading arrest since the May 9 Supreme Court order awarding him a six-month jail term for contempt of court.
Former Calcutta High Court judge C S Karnan upon his arrival at the airport in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Former Calcutta High Court judge C S Karnan upon his arrival at the airport in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: Arrested former Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan was taken to hospital on Wednesday after he complained of chest pain and was returned to Presidency correctional home (jail) when doctors found nothing “alarming".

Earlier in the day, Karnan was flown in from Chennai after he was found hiding in Coimbatore by a team of West Bengal CID who arrested him.

"He was taken to the state-run SSKM hospital from Presidency correctional, where he was lodged, after he complained of chest pain in the evening. He underwent several

rounds of ECG and other tests to ascertain whether he was having any problem," a CID police officer said.

"Nothing unusual was found in his medical tests and therefore he was sent to back to the correctional home," the officer said.

Karnan had been evading arrest since the May 9 Supreme Court order awarding him a six-month jail term for contempt of court.

Karnan, who earned the dubious distinction of being the first sitting high court judge to be awarded a jail term by the apex court, had retired from service on June 12 as a fugitive.

