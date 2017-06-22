Nation, Current Affairs

Mumbai: Farmers protest near Thane highway, cops injured in clashes

PTI
Published Jun 22, 2017, 11:43 am IST
Updated Jun 22, 2017, 1:50 pm IST
Several policemen were injured and additional have been forces deployed in the area, along with riot control vehicles.
Farmers protest turned violent after they claimed their land is being acquired by Ministry of Defence. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Thane: Farmers protesting land acquisition for a proposed airport at Nevali here set vehicles on fire and clashed with police on Thursday, leaving four policemen injured.

The agitated farmers also blocked a busy road in the area by throwing burning tyres on it, a police official said.

The state government had started acquiring land in the area to set up the proposed airport some years back, which the farmers have been opposing.

However, their protest turned violent on Thursday as the farmers started agitating simultaneously at several places near Nevali, located about 50 kms away from adjoining Mumbai.

The angry protesters also clashed with police and pelted security personnel with stones when they tried to control the situation, the police official said.

Three police officers and a constable sustained injuries in the clash, he said.

Policemen also fired plastic bullets at the protesters to disperse them, police said.

The protesters blocked the Kalyan-Haji Malang road in the area by throwing burning tyres and wooden blocks on it.

They also torched a police van, three trucks, two bikes and a tempo in the area, the official said.

Senior police and revenue officials rushed to the spot to control the situation.

The aggrieved farmers had earlier this month approached the Bombay High Court with a bunch of petitions challenging acquisition of over 1,600 acre land by the Ministry of Defence for an airport requisitioned during World War II.

According to the petitions, the land was requisitioned by the government through an order passed by the then Thane collector in February 1943, under the Defence of India Rules.

The petitions have challenged the validity of the requisition order.

Tags: farmer protests, maharashtra farmers, thane, mumbai, indian navy, thane-badlapur highway, ministry of defence
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

