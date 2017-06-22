Nation, Current Affairs

Debut at 68: Siddaramaiah to appear on silver screen

Published Jun 22, 2017, 2:11 am IST
The film, which is being made both in English and Kannada, is tentatively scheduled for release in October this year.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
Bengaluru: He has often demonstrated his oratory skills, but now Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is preparing to show off his acting prowess as well. In a first for a serving Chief Minister, he will act as himself in the bilingual children's film, Summer Holidays, being directed by Kavitha Lankesh.

Speaking to the Deccan Chronicle, the noted filmmaker said, "There is a scene in my upcoming children's movie  'Summer Holidays' in which four children  from a tribal community approach the Chief Minister for help. Instead of casting an actor to play the role of CM, I  thought about approaching Mr. Siddaramaiah to play it and when I recently met him and requested him to be a part of the film, he eventually gave his consent.  We will shoot his portion once he gives us his time for the film."     

Unlike recent children's films, which tend to be preachy,  Summer Holidays will be a fun filled adventurous film, she says. "It is about four children, two girls, and two boys, from a tribal community who land in the city and what follows, is their escapades before they reach the CM," she adds.

The film, which is being made both in English and Kannada,  is tentatively scheduled for release in October this year. Summer Holidays will also mark the debut of Kavitha Lankesh's daughter, Esha, and her nephew, Samarjit (director Indrajit Lankesh's son).

This is not the first time that a politician from Karnataka has ventured into the movies. In fact, Mr. Siddaramaiah's late son, Rakesh had aspired to become an actor himself and  had even acted in a Kannada movie titled Nanage Neenu Ninage Nanu', before joining active politics.

Also,  the late CM, Ramakrishna Hegde was seen in  the films,  Marana Mrudanga and Praja Shakthi, after he completed his term in office. And former CM, H D Kumaraswamy was involved in producing and distributing films before he took to politics. He recently produced a film to launch his son, Nikhil Kumar, as a hero.

