Nation, Current Affairs

Tonnes of plastic waste in Hyderabad choking cows to death

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 22, 2017, 1:43 am IST
Updated May 22, 2017, 2:47 am IST
In India, 60 cities produce 15,342 tonnes of plastic waste per day of which more than 6,000 tonnes remain uncollected.
Cows eat plastic covers along with chapatis at Begumpet. Post-mortem of dead cows has revealed the presence of a large amount of plastic bags.— P. Anil Kumar
 Cows eat plastic covers along with chapatis at Begumpet. Post-mortem of dead cows has revealed the presence of a large amount of plastic bags.— P. Anil Kumar

Hyderabad: The city generates 4,500 metric tonnes of waste every day, of which 2,500 tonnes comprises plastic in the form of bottles and bags. According to the Plastic Waste Management and Handling Rules 2011, the municipal authorities are required to set up plastic waste management system but this has remained only on paper. 

Most of this plastic clogs drains and creates a problem in sewage management. After last week’s sudden downpour, GHMC commissioner Dr B. Janardhan Reddy said the drains were choked by plastic bags, resulting in rainwater stagnating on the roads.

In India, 60 cities produce 15,342 tonnes of plastic waste per day of which more than 6,000 tonnes remain uncollected and littered according to the data collected by Central Pollution Control Board. 

During the monsoon, the plastic travels through the drains into water bodies which meets the river and then the sea. Stray domestic animals like cows are seen chewing food from the plastics and often ingest the bags themselves. This results in their choking to death. Post-mortem of dead cows has revealed the presence of a large amount of plastic bags.

The NGO Avaaz estimates 100 million plastic bottles are thrown away everyday, choking oceans with plastic waste. Various groups are pushing countries and governments to ban single-use plastics and allow the oceans to breathe again. Countries like Indonesia have committed to a 70 per cent reduction in plastic waste. With small countries taking this initiative it is important for larger countries to also opt for the same. 

Avaaz has launched a campaign to clean the oceans: Its survey found that five nations were dumping most of the plastic that was found at sea. To ensure that the top polluters take up strong action, Avaaz is working with the United Nations to pressurise the governments to cut down on the use of plastic. 

Tags: dr b. janardhan reddy, plastic bags, dead cows
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Entertainment Gallery

Ranveer Singh kept away his swanky cars away as he took an auto rockshaw ride while visiting a bar in Mumbai late Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

'Hip-Hop' Ranveer Singh takes an auto rickshaw ride in Mumbai
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the reasons why the Cannes Film Festival is popular in India. The actress has made an appearance at the film festival every year since 2002 and has sizzled this year too. Aishwarya is representing a renowned cosmetic brand along with Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor and all three of them are also a part of the festival this year. She will reportedly be screening her popular film 'Devdas' at the festival this year, scheduled to be held from 17 May to 28 May. Here we also take a look at her outfits over the years.

Cannes 2017: Aishwarya dazzles again, like she has done in last 16 years
Several Bollywood stars were present at the screening of the film 'Half Girlfriend' held in Mumbai on Thursday, a day before its release on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Sonakshi, other stars watch Half Girlfriend at screening
Stars from the Hindi and Marathi film industries paid their last respects to Reema Lagoo, who passed away late Wednesday, at her funeral on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pay their last respects to Reema Lagoo at funeral
Deepika Padukone, who is making her debut at the Cannes film festival this year, has been turning heads with her fashion sense and is having a ball at the festival.

Cannes 2017: Deepika Padukone blends fashion and fun like never before
Alia Bhatt launched the trailer of Amish Tripathi's new book 'Sita- Warrior of Mithila' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt launches trailer of Amish Tripathi's new book
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rising Pune Supergiant’s skipper Steve Smith puts an emotional post on Instagram

Steve Smith, who replaced the iconic MS Dhoni as Rising Pune Supergiant captain ahead of tenth edition of the Indian Premier League, turned team’s fortunes and led the team to IPL 2017 final. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Man sets record for eating most 'bhut jolokia' chillies in 2 mins

The chilly is one of the hottest in the world (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: Mother pulls out 27 fingernails from son's gums in shocking footage

The video shows shocking consequences of a common habit (Photo: Facebook)
 

Rising Pune Supergiant coach Stephen Fleming hails MS Dhoni-Steve Smith communication

"Much (has been) made of the relationship. Certainly sitting with them, it has been influential for the youngsters, beneficial for the senior players, and it has been helpful for me," said Rising Pune Supergiant’s coach Stephen Fleming as he lauded MS Dhoni and Steve Smith. (Photo: AFP)
 

Film industry in 'real danger': Siddharth Roy Kapur on 28% GST on cinema tickets

Siddharth Roy Kapur.
 

Sachin Tendulkar holds special 'Sachin A Billion Dreams' screening for armed forces

At the special screening of 'Sachin A Billion Dreams' held for Indian Armed Forces, Honorary Group Captain Sachin Tendulkar was joined by Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa along with personnel and their families from Indian Air Force, Indian Army and Indian Navy. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh: Sultry weather continues

However, sporadic thundershowers occurred in isolated places in the evening. (Representational image)

Andhra Pradesh: YSR Congress worried over political murders

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was responsible for all these incidents. Mr Naidu had issued 130 GOs withdrawing murder cases. This encouraged his party activists to commit gruesome murders -RK Roja, YSRC MLA

Hyderabad: Mumbai Indian backers score big wins

Cricket fans enjoy the IPL final between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant at a pub in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: DC)

Andhra Pradesh: 12 MLAs, 3 MLCs surrender gunmen

MLA Radhakrishna alleged that the SP was running a parallel government in the district and encouraging the police to book cases against TD workers.

Adopt, help ‘Golden Telangana’

Transport minister P. Mahender Reddy
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham