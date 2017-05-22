Nation, Current Affairs

Tie Arundhati Roy to Army jeep instead of stone-pelter, tweets Paresh Rawal

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 22, 2017, 2:24 pm IST
Updated May 22, 2017, 2:32 pm IST
Rawal, who is a member of parliament from Gujarat in the Lok Sabha joined the BJP in 2014.
Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal recently kicked up a storm on Twitter when he said that author Arundhati Roy should be tied to an Indian Army jeep instead of a stone-pelter.

"Instead of tying stone pelter on the Army jeep tie Arundhati Roy," Rawal tweeted.

While the reason for Rawal's tweet is still unknown, he received a lot of flak on Twitter for his comments.

Recently, a video in which a youth was allegedly tied to an Army jeep as a human shield against stone pelting in Srinagar had gone viral on social media, leading to an outrage.

Arundhati Roy is an award-winning writer who is known for her controversial views on Kashmir.

