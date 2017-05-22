Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana may enforce hiked SC, ST quota by itself

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published May 22, 2017, 12:48 am IST
Updated May 22, 2017, 3:10 am IST
Government is trying to utilise Constitutional provisions which allow states to increase reservations for SCs and STs on their own.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: The state government is examining ways to implement the increased reservations for SCs and STs in education and employment without waiting for the Centre’s consent.

The government had passed the TS Reservation Act last month to increase the quota for STs from six to 10 per cent and for Muslims from 4 to 12 per cent.
Though Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had announced that the government wanted to increase the quota for SCs from the existing 15 per cent, it was not included in the legislation.

a

The overall quota is now at 62 per cent, up from 50 per cent previously, following the increase in reservations for STs and Muslims. The state government has sent the Act for the Centre’s assent as the overall quota has crossed the 50 per cent cap set by the Supreme Court.

The Centre has not moved on the legislation even after a month. With this, the state government is exploring options on bringing the enhanced quotas into force without waiting for the Centre’s consent. On the increased quota for Muslims, however, the state government has to wait for the Centre’s nod as it cannot carry it off on its own.

The government is trying to utilise Constitutional provisions which allow states to increase reservations for SCs and STs on their own, based on the population of the communities.

In 1986, the then AP government had increa-sed quotas for SCs and STs based on their population without bringing any legislation. Tamil Nadu too has increased quotas for BCs, SCs and STs on its own.

A team of government officials that had been dispatched to study how the Tamil Nadu government could increase SC and ST quotas without securing the Centre’s nod has reported that it had done so by bringing out government orders.

“The GO copies were submitted to the state government. The TS government is seriously considering bringing similar GOs to increase reservations for SCs and STs as per their population,” said an official in the social welfare department.
According to the 2011 Census, the SC population in the state is 15 per cent. The TS Intensive Household Survey conducted in August 2014 puts the figure at 18 per cent.

The government has to take a call on which on survey of it will follow to hike the reservations.  “There are chances of increasing the reservations for SCs by 1 to 3 per cent from the present 15 per cent,” the official said.

Tags: telangana government, chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana hikes quota for Muslims and STs, how much is suspense

Mr Rao said that the TRS had promised to increase the quota to 12 per cent for Muslims and STs in its 2014 election manifesto.
13 Apr 2017 12:26 AM
Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo: File)

Religion-based quota in Telangana will create another Pak: Venkaiah

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao has said his government will increase quotas for backward sections among Muslims.
14 Apr 2017 8:10 PM

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rising Pune Supergiant’s skipper Steve Smith puts an emotional post on Instagram

Steve Smith, who replaced the iconic MS Dhoni as Rising Pune Supergiant captain ahead of tenth edition of the Indian Premier League, turned team’s fortunes and led the team to IPL 2017 final. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Man sets record for eating most 'bhut jolokia' chillies in 2 mins

The chilly is one of the hottest in the world (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: Mother pulls out 27 fingernails from son's gums in shocking footage

The video shows shocking consequences of a common habit (Photo: Facebook)
 

Rising Pune Supergiant coach Stephen Fleming hails MS Dhoni-Steve Smith communication

"Much (has been) made of the relationship. Certainly sitting with them, it has been influential for the youngsters, beneficial for the senior players, and it has been helpful for me," said Rising Pune Supergiant’s coach Stephen Fleming as he lauded MS Dhoni and Steve Smith. (Photo: AFP)
 

Film industry in 'real danger': Siddharth Roy Kapur on 28% GST on cinema tickets

Siddharth Roy Kapur.
 

Sachin Tendulkar holds special 'Sachin A Billion Dreams' screening for armed forces

At the special screening of 'Sachin A Billion Dreams' held for Indian Armed Forces, Honorary Group Captain Sachin Tendulkar was joined by Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa along with personnel and their families from Indian Air Force, Indian Army and Indian Navy. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengaluru: By-lanes in bad shape, residents pay the price

The by-lanes leading to Infantry Road are in a pathetic condition and the residents have been shelling out money to fix some of the issues. When the main road can be maintained spotlessly, why should the by-lanes be ignored, angry residents ask civic agencies.

Bengaluru: Humane gesture- Cops stop CM to let ambulance pass

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Andhra Pradesh: Sultry weather continues

However, sporadic thundershowers occurred in isolated places in the evening. (Representational image)

Andhra Pradesh: YSR Congress worried over political murders

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was responsible for all these incidents. Mr Naidu had issued 130 GOs withdrawing murder cases. This encouraged his party activists to commit gruesome murders -RK Roja, YSRC MLA

Hyderabad: Mumbai Indian backers score big wins

Cricket fans enjoy the IPL final between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant at a pub in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham