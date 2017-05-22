Nation, Current Affairs

Social boycott for those who give triple talaq: Muslim law board in SC

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 22, 2017, 4:31 pm IST
Updated May 22, 2017, 4:34 pm IST
AIMPLB stated that triple talaq is an undesirable practice under Sharia and Nikahnama should not have any provision allowing it.
Representational Image
New Delhi: All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Monday submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court, stating that triple talaq is an undesirable practice under Sharia and a nikahnama (marriage agreement) should not have any provision allowing it.

“We will issue advisory to qazis to tell bridegrooms not to resort to triple talaq,” AIMPLB said to the apex court.

In the affidavit, the Muslim Law Board also said that those who give triple talaq should be socially boycotted.

Last week, the Supreme Court had reserved its verdict on triple talaq and the AIMPLB had agreed to the court’s suggestion to include a clause in the nikahnama about instantaneous triple talaq.

Kapil Sibal, senior counsel representing AIMPLB, had informed the five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India J.S. Khehar that the Board had agreed to issue an advisory to kazis to give to Muslim women an option to remain out of instant triple talaq while their consent is sought for nikah. “I had a meeting with the Board members. We will send a model nikahnama to all the kazis to follow,” Sibal had told the court while concluding his arguments.

The bench, also comprising Justices Kurian Joseph, Rohinton Nariman, Uday Lalit and Abdul Nazeer, asked the Board to file a copy of the advisory to be sent as well as a copy of the proposed nikahnama.

The triple talaq hearing on a batch of petitions filed by Muslim Women's Quest for Equality and others was completed in six record days by the Constitution Bench sitting during summer vacations.

The CJI, while reserving the verdict, thanked all the lawyers, including attorney general Mukul Rohatgi, Mr Sibal, Anand Grover, Indira Jaising, A.S. Chadha, Arif Mohd. Khan, Balaji Srinivasan and V.K. Biju, for their assistance to finish the hearing expeditiously. 

During the hearing the judges had a copy of Quran in English for reference as the arguments centered around Quran and Islamic personal laws. 

Tags: triple talaq, sharia, all india muslim personal law board, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

