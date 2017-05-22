Nation, Current Affairs

Video: PoK anthem played ahead of cricket match in J&K's Pulwama

PTI
Published May 22, 2017, 4:08 pm IST
Updated May 22, 2017, 4:35 pm IST
After the video went viral on the social media, police took cognisance and initiated a probe.
Posters of slain militants were also allegedly put up around the ground while post match awards were named after some of the slain ultras. (Photo: Youtube)
Srinagar: A video showing anthem of Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir being played before the start of a cricket match in south Kashmir's Pulwama district has gone viral on the social media, prompting police to initiate a probe.

The video, shot at Pulwama district stadium on Sunday, shows two teams -- Shining Stars Pampore and Pulwama Tigers -- lined up before the start of the final match of a cricket tournament and the anthem of Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) was being played.

"Police has taken cognisance of the video and started investigation," an official said.

Posters of slain militants were also allegedly put up around the ground while post match awards were named after some of the slain ultras.

The Pulwama stadium where the cricket match was being played is adjacent to the Degree College, which has been at the centre of the ongoing student protests in the Valley.

The incident comes one-and-a-half-month after a video showing members of two local cricket teams, dressed in Pakistani team uniform, singing the national anthem of the neighbouring country before the start of a match.

Soon after the video went viral, the state swung into action.

Tags: pok, national anthem, cricket, pulwama
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Men can last five minutes longer during sex with new penis wipes

The average time for ejaculation is five and half minutes (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Brave man douses fire with bare hands to save woman

The video posted by Live Leak shows the womans dupatta catch fire without anybody realising before the man steps in to save her. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Cool move: Hyderabad traffic cops get vests to beat the heat

200 such cooling jackets were distributed to traffic cops in Hyderabad. (Representational Image)
 

WhatsApp will allow you to ‘unsend’ a message

The feature is currently in Beta testing, which means it is possible that the feature won’t be rolled out for public.
 

Dabangg 3 pushed to accomodate Wanted 2; Arbaaz upset with Salman?

Arbaaz Khan and Salman Khan.
 

Video: Mitchell Johnson bowls a brilliant penultimate over against RPS in IPL final

Mitchell Johnson turned up the heat in the penultimate over of the match, and dismissed both Rising Pune Supergiant danger men – Manoj Tiwary and Steve Smith. (Photo: BCCI)
