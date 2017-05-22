Every good person welcome to join BJP: Amit Shah on Rajinikanth

Amit Shah, like Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday, denied reports that the Tamil superstar was going to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that many people meet the PM. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Sunday said that superstar Rajinikanth was welcome to join the saffron party if he wished to.

According to reports, Amit Shah said to a news channel, “Every good person is welcome to join politics,” but added that only Rajini could decide when to enter politics.

Amit Shah, like Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday, denied reports that the Tamil superstar was going to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that many people meet the PM.

Shah also denied that he had spoken to Rajinikanth about joining BJP.

Shah’s comments came days after Rajinikanth in an interaction with fans said that he is a “Pachchai Thamizhan” and asked them to be prepared for “war”. Last week, the superstar said he would join politics if 'God wants me to'.

A number of BJP leaders have warmed up to the idea of Rajinikanth joining the party. Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan had welcomed the star to join the BJP, and the party’s Tamil Nadu chief Tamilisai Sounderajan had on Sunday said that BJP would be strengthened if Rajinikanth joined the party.

But Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday also said he was not aware of any possible meeting between actor Rajinikanth and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

”Rajinikanth is a great actor. Modi is a great leader. If he wants to meet the Prime Minister, there is no problem", Naidu told reporters in Bengaluru.

But Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief S Thirunavukkarasar said that he believes that Rajinikanth, who is his friend since 35-40 years, will float his own party.