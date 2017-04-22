Supreme Court: Despite order, why is Aadhaar must for PAN card?

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre why it had enacted a law making it mandatory to link the Aadhaar card with PAN card for filing Income-Tax returns from the assessment year 2018-2019.

A bench of Justices A.K. Sikri and Ashok Bhushan asked Attor-ney General Mukul Rohatgi whether such a law was the remedy to end the duplication of PAN cards.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by former Kerala minister Binoy Viswam challenging the introduction of Section 139 AA in the Income-Tax Act to link Aadhaar card with the PAN card.

When Mr Rohatgi said, “We brought the land to introduce Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act as we found that same person was having more than one PAN number.” Justice Sikri asked the AG: “Is this the remedy? Forcibly asking people to get Aadhaar cards when this court has already said Aadhaar is not mandatory.”

Mr Rohatgi said the court had passed an order when there was no law on Aadhaar “but now we have enacted a law and there is a legislative mandate.”

Mr Rohatgi told the court that fake PANs and ration cards have flooded the market and affected financial transactions.