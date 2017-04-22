K Chandrasekhar Rao to ministers: File case against false claims

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday claimed that his government has been providing a “corruption-free administration” for the last three years, and told his ministers to file cases against anyone who made false graft allegations against their departments.

“We have tolerated false and baseless allegations levelled against us by Opposition parties and others so far. But we will no more tolerate this. I ask ministers here to file cases immediately against anyone who makes graft allegations agai-nst you or your department,” he said.

The Chief Minister restricted his valedictory speech at the plenary meeting to less than 10 minutes because he had to leave for Delhi to take part in a NITI Aayog meeting convened by the Prime Minister on April 23.

Mr Rao said a special session of the Legisla-ture would be convened after the April 27 Warangal public meeting to pass the new Seeds Act to check the sale of spurious seeds to farmers and punish erring manufacturers.

Terming income earned by the government through the sale of sand as a classic example of how the TRS government was offering corruption-free administration, Mr Rao said, “During the Telugu Desam and Congress rules, the income from sand sale was Rs 20 crore per year, which fell to Rs 5 lakh at one stage, which proved that they looted public money. But after TRS government took over, we devised a transparent sand mining policy due to which the income increased to Rs 370 crore in 2015 and to Rs 460 crore in 2016, which shows we are graft-free.”