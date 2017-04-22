Nation, Current Affairs

J&K: ‘Cow vigilantes’ attack family including 9-yr-old girl, police downplay incident

Published Apr 22, 2017, 8:40 pm IST
Updated Apr 22, 2017, 8:43 pm IST
Five members of the nomad family including the 9-year-old girl Sammi Jaan were injured in the attack.
Representational image (Photo: DC)
 Representational image (Photo: DC)

Srinagar: The police in Jammu and Kashmir are searching for a group of hooligans involved in an attack on a nomad family and ‘looting’ of the livestock it was moving with through the State’s Reasi district.

The hooligans calling themselves ‘gau rakshaks’ allegedly attacked the family with iron rods and sticks, leaving five of its members including a 9-year-old girl injured. The attack took place in Reasi’s Talwara area during the intervening night of April 20 and 21, the officials said.

The police sources in winter capital Jammu said that the accused are members of a self-styled group of cow vigilante who were joined by a mob to attack the family. Counter FIRs have been lodged at the concerned police station and the police sources said that five of the accused have been identified.

Reasi’s SSP Tahir Sajjad Bhat, however, sought to downplay the incident saying it was a “clear cut” case of misunderstanding and that no cow vigilante group was involved in it.

A police official told this correspondent privately that the police are reluctant to lay their hands on the culprits as that could create a law and order problem in the area. Earlier reports had said that four of the five accused were arrested by the police after their identification.

The incident has evoked widespread anger among Muslim population of the region particularly nomad Gujjar and Bakerwal tribes who have urged the authorities to take the assailants to task. Various political, social and religious organisations have endorsed the demand.

The five members of the nomad family including 9-year-old girl Sammi Jaan were injured in the attack. The victims told the police that they were intercepted by a large group of ‘gau rakshaks’ and attacked with iron rods and sticks. The assailants then took their entire flock including cattle, sheep and goats.

The police officials said that the livestock was recovered during police raids and has since been restored to the Bakerwal or goatherds family. The injured who have suffered multiple fractures were admitted to hospital and, according to the SSP, have since been discharged.

The victim family said that the assailants did not spare even the elderly and small children.

Notwithstanding the SSP Reasi’s seeking to shrug the incident off by calling it an outcome of some misunderstanding, the sources said that the family was attacked apparently because the livestock it was moving with included 16 cows.

“But that is routine with the nomadic herder families called Bakerwalls which move from place to place with the change in season,” said one of the officials. J&K’s DGP Shesh Paul Vaid, had earlier assured strict action against the accused.

A report from Reasi said that the police officials and the district authorities are trying their hard “to sort the issue through persuasion” as they do not want to see it flaring up in view of the existing tensions in Kashmir Valley and, therefore, have sought to play it down before the media.

Tags: kashmir unrest, nomadc tribes, cow vigilantism, gau rakshak
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Related Stories

A mob of cow vigilantes associated with the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) beat up Pehlu Khan and 4 others badly. (Photo: Videograb)

Rajasthan: Man killed by gau rakshaks was dairy farmer, not cow smuggler

The deceased, Pehlu Khan, wanted to buy a milch buffalo for Ramadan, but bought a milch cow instead as it was cheaper.
06 Apr 2017 9:00 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at the second year anniversary celebrations of MyGov, in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo:PTI)

Self-proclaimed 'Gau Rakshaks' make me angry: Modi attacks cow vigilantes

Most of them are anti-social elements hiding behind the mask of cow protection, Modi said.
07 Aug 2016 2:37 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Celebrities showed up in big numbers, turning a head too many, at director Zoya Akhtar's private bash. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Zoya Akhtar throws a party and the who's who of Bollywood showed up
Bollywood stars were spotted by the shutterbugs at the airport, events and other locations on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Tamannaah, Rana, Farhan, Disha, others step out in style
Hollywood star Lindsay Lohan was the star attraction along with other stars at the GR8 Women Awards held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Lindsay Lohan, Esha, Vaani, look stunning at awards event
Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday lent his support to a campaign towards the importance of cleanliness in the country. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Amitabh Bachchan spreads awareness about Swachh Bharat at event
Bollywood stars stepped out for their professional and personal commitments on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Shahid, Tiger, Karan, others grab attention with their appearances
Anushka Sharma was one of the celebrities seen at a screening of Sonakshi Sinha's 'Noor' on Wednesday while Raveena Tandon was also seen at a screening of 'Maatr' which is also releasing on April 21. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka watches Sonakshi's Noor, Raveena also hosts Maatr screening
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Harsh Goenka tweets on MS Dhoni as Rising Pune Supergiant's beat Sunrisers Hyderabad

Harsh Goenka, brother of RPS team owner's brother Sanjeev Goenka, was earlier slammed by MS Dhoni fans for his criticism towards former India skipper.
 

Chennai’s Express Avenue mall gets 85kg robot to greet visitor

The EA-BOT, a five-feet robot, is equipped with 22-inch screen that will help the guests visiting the mall (Photo: Facebook)
 

Alia Bhatt to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Aanand L Rai’s film?

Alia Bhatt with Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L Rai at Dubai airport.
 

Finally, Priyanka Chopra is back in the city!

Priyanka Chopra waves through her fans at the airport. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 can possibly run Windows 10

In the real world, a lot of adaptation has to be made for Windows 10 on a palm-sized device. (image:bgr.com)
 

WhatsApp update: You can now ask Siri to read out your WhatApp msgs

The update is 88.8MB in size and is available on the App store.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi: Heavy security at venue for TTV Dhinakaran questioning

Representational Image (Photo: PTI)

DMK asks farmers to defer Delhi stir, participate in TN bandh

DMK working president and Leader of opposition M K Stalin (Photo: File)

J&K: 2 terrorists killed at Budgam in massive gunbattle, encounter still on

Representational image (Photo: File)

Humanity framed: J&K photographer sets camera aside, helps injured girl

Kashmiri protesters throw bricks at Indian police during a protest in Srinagar. (Photo: AP)

TTV Dhinakaran questioned in Delhi for alleged bribes to EC for poll symbol

AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham