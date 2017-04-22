Nation, Current Affairs

IIT-Kharagpur student from Kerala hangs self in hostel; third suicide this year

PTI/ANI
Published Apr 22, 2017, 12:08 pm IST
Updated Apr 22, 2017, 12:33 pm IST
The body has been sent for post-mortem, even as institute authorities declined to comment.
(Representational image)
 (Representational image)

Kharagpur: A fourth-year aerospace engineering student of IIT-Kharagpur, Nidhin, was found hanging from the ceiling of his ground floor room at Nehru Hall B Block on Saturday.

The student was 21 and hailed from Kerala. The body has been sent for post-mortem, even as institute authorities declined to comment.

Police reached the campus, broke open the door, to recover Nidhin's body.

West Midnapore Superintendent of Police (SP) Bharati Ghosh said a probe is on and they will also examine the suicide note.

This is the third student to commit suicide this year.

The IIT campus reported the first suicide on January 16, when Lokesh Meena from Rajasthan jumped on the tracks and was hit by a train at Jakpur station.

The second suicide took place on March 30, when the body of a youth from Andhra Pradesh, Sana Sree Raj, was found on the train tracks, barely 500 metres from the IIT campus.

Tags: suicide, iit kharagpur, engineering student
Location: India, West Bengal, Kharagpur

