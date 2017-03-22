Nation, Current Affairs

UP: Yogi Adityanath orders closure of slaughterhouses, bans cow smuggling

Official sources did not specify the type of slaughter houses which will be shut.
 Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: In keeping with the BJP's manifesto, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today directed police officials to prepare an action plan for closure of slaughter houses across the state.

He also ordered a blanket ban on smuggling of cows and said zero tolerance would be exercised in this regard.

However, the BJP manifesto had said that all the illegal slaughter houses would be closed and there would be a blanket ban on all the mechanised slaughter houses.

The BJP document had observed that due to cow smuggling, dairy-based industries have failed to flourish.

It noted that during the past state governments there has been a fall in cattle count, reflecting that bovine smuggling was rampant.

BJP Chief Amit Shah in his election meetings had emphasised that the moment his party comes to power in the state, it would ban all slaughter houses.

In his orders issued today, Adityanath also directed the police to act tough against anti-social elements.

He warned that those using police security as "status symbol" would come under the scanner and after review of their threat perception their security might be changed.

