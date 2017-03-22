Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute: Talks never worked, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: All India MIM president and Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi, on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of an out-of-court settlement of the Babri Masjid dispute as suggested by the Supreme Court on Monday.

He said that the Babri Masjid case is about the title to the land, which the Allahabad High Court has decided wrongly.

Talking to this newspaper after the SC suggested that fresh attempts be made by all parties concerned to find a solution to the dispute, which is a “sensitive” and “sentimental matter,” he said that six attempts had been made earlier, during the Rajiv Gandhi, P.V. Narasimha Rao and Chandrashekhar governments, to come to an amicable settlement, but they had not succeeded.

Go by law, not beliefs: Owaisi tells Supreme Court

The Babri Masjid case went to the Supreme Court as the Allahabad High Court had decided it as a partnership case. It may be recalled that the Allahabad HC had ruled a three-way division of the disputed land — one-third for the Sunni Waqf Board, one-third for the Nirmohi Akhara and one-third to the party for Ram Lalla. Mr Owaisi said the Supreme Court has to give its decision based on the rule of law, not on beliefs, as the matter concerns the title of the land.

The MP said that he is also waiting to see if conspiracy charges will be levelled against BJP leaders L.K. Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, and Uma Bharti.