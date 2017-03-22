Nation, Current Affairs

Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute: Talks never worked, says Asaduddin Owaisi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 22, 2017, 2:14 am IST
Updated Mar 22, 2017, 2:32 am IST
Owaisi said that the Babri Masjid case is about the title to the land, which the Allahabad High Court has decided wrongly.
Asaduddin Owaisi
 Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: All India MIM president and Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi, on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of an out-of-court settlement of the Babri Masjid dispute as suggested by the Supreme Court on Monday.

He said that the Babri Masjid case is about the title to the land, which the Allahabad High Court has decided wrongly.

Talking to this newspaper after the SC suggested that fresh attempts be made by all parties concerned to find a solution to the dispute, which is a “sensitive” and “sentimental matter,” he said that six attempts had been made earlier, during the Rajiv Gandhi, P.V. Narasimha Rao and Chandrashekhar governments, to come to an amicable settlement, but they had not succeeded.

Go by law, not beliefs: Owaisi tells Supreme Court
The Babri Masjid case went to the Supreme Court as the Allahabad High Court had decided it as a partnership case. It may be recalled that the Allahabad HC had ruled a three-way division of the disputed land — one-third for the Sunni Waqf Board, one-third for the Nirmohi Akhara and one-third to the party for Ram Lalla. Mr Owaisi said the Supreme Court has to give its decision based on the rule of law, not on beliefs, as the matter concerns the title of the land.

The MP said that he is also waiting to see if conspiracy charges will be levelled against BJP leaders L.K. Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, and Uma Bharti.

Tags: aimim president asaduddin owaisi, ayodhya dispute
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Supreme Court of India

Ayodhya dispute: Congress, BJP welcome Supreme Court's suggestion

Sambit Patra said aggrieved parties should keep in mind the “sensitivity” while discussing the matter.
22 Mar 2017 2:14 AM
The bricks brought over from all over India for constructing the Ram temple (Photo: PTI/File)

Ram Temple dispute issue of religion, sentiment, resolve outside court: SC

The apex court, however, said that it would intervene if the negotiations fail, and will appoint a mediator for resolution.
21 Mar 2017 11:04 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Several Bollywood stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Deepika, Ranbir, Sonam, Kangana, others are a treat to the eyes
Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Anupam Kher and Manoj Bajpayee promoted their film 'Naam Shabana' in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Taapsee, Manoj, Anupam promote Naam Shabana in Delhi
Several Bollywood stars were present at day four of the Amazon Fashion Week on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars come out in their stylish best for fashion show
Several Bollywood stars were spotted arriving for the last rites of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father Krishnaraj Rai held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pay last respects to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father
Alia Bhatt hosted a screening of upcoming Hollywood film 'Beauty and the Beast' for children from an NGO in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt hosts Beauty and the Beast screening for kids from NGO
The cast and crew of 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' celebrated the success of the film with a bash attended by Bollywood stars late Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Badrinath Ki Dulhania celebrates success with B-Town friends
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Japan’s ‘oldest porn queen’ retires at 80

Maori Tezuka, a former opera singer who made her debut in Japan’s flourishing “silver porn” industry at a sprightly 71. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sex tips for plus-sized women to have a better sex life

Women shouldn’t feel shy to use the extra skin to be more comfortable while having sex. (Photo: Pixabay - picture for representational purpose only))
 

Watch: Ghanian footballer thanks his ‘wife and girlfriend’ in post-match interview

Mohammed Anas later clarified that he was referring to his two daughters, when he thanked his
 

Afghan IPL debutant Rashid Khan to pick Yuvraj Singh’s brains at Sunrisers Hyderabad

Known to fox the batsmen with his googly and accurate quicker ones, Rashid Khan, who is among the many die-hard Bollywood fans in Afghanistan, has modelled himself on Pakistan star Shahid Afridi and favourite Indian player is none other than MS Dhoni. (Photo: AFP)
 

Cheteshwar Pujara pips Virat Kohli to become highest-ranked Indian batsmen in Tests

Cheteshwar Pujara has reason to celebrate as his knock of 202 has helped him gain four slots to reach a career-best second ranking with 861 points. (Photo: AP)
 

Afterglow and thrill from sex lasts for more than 2 days: study

There is a natural cycle that causes this (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Will auction Aamby Valley if Rs 5,000 crore not paid: SC to Sahara

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Advani welcomes SC advice to resolve Ayodhya dispute

Senior BJP leader L K Advani.

In Lok Sabha, Yogi Adityanath takes a dig at Rahul-Akhilesh alliance in UP

BJP member Yogi Adityanath (now Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister) speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

In UP, development will be based on 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas': Adityanath

BJP member Yogi Adityanath (now Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister) speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

‘CBI probe against TMC leaders to go on’: SC on Narada case

Supreme Court of India
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham