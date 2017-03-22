Nation, Current Affairs

Rajya Sabha passes bill for AIDS afflicted

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 22, 2017, 2:15 am IST
Updated Mar 22, 2017, 2:57 am IST
Anyone in India having HIV or AIDS, the Government of India will take care of the treatment: JP Nadda
The Upper House passed the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) (Prevention) and Control) Bill, 2014, moved by Union health minister J.P. Nadda, by a voice vote. (Photo: AFP)
New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed a crucial bill to ensure equal rights to people afflicted by HIV and AIDS in getting treatment, admission in educational institutions and jobs.

The Upper House passed the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) (Prevention) and Control) Bill, 2014, moved by Union health minister J.P. Nadda, by a voice vote.

Replying to the debate, Nadda said, “I would like to inform the House that while making the rules, we will ensure that nobody is denied treatment and we are committed to provide medical treatment to all those living with HIV or AIDS. We are going with an aggressive policy.”

“Anyone in India having HIV or AIDS, the Government of India will take care of the treatment,” he added.

Many members suggested amending the Section 14(1) of the bill, to remove the phrase “as far as possible” for providing medical treatment by the Centre.

