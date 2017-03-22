Nation, Current Affairs

I came in between the two: Yogi Adityanath on Rahul, Akhilesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 22, 2017, 2:13 am IST
Updated Mar 22, 2017, 2:21 am IST
The Chief Minister, who assumed charge on Sunday, took the dig while addressing Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: “I came in between” Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday taking a dig at the leaders of Congress and Samajwadi Party who had formed a coalition to take on the BJP.

“I am younger by one year to Rahul jee and one year older to Akhilesh Yadav. And I came between the two (Rahul and Akhilesh). This could be a major reason for their failure,” Adityanath said in Lok Sabha while speaking on the Finance Bill, 2017.

Adityanath, who is still a member of the Lok Sabha, was apparently referring to the coalition formed by the Samajwadi Party and the Congress to take on the BJP in the just-held Assembly polls. However, the BJP trounced the coalition by grabbing 312 seats in the 403-member Assembly. The Chief Minister, who assumed charge on Sunday, took the dig while addressing Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

Kharge then responded: “You have become the Chief Minister. You should maintain the dignity of the post of the Chief Minister.” Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan then told Adityanath: “Kharge jee is elder to you. You should accept his blessings.”

Tags: yogi adityanath
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

Turkish photographer Aydin Buyuktas uses different photography skills like drone snapping to create mind-boggling photographs. (Photo: Instagram/Aydin Buyuktas)

Photographer uses drone snapping to create surreal scenarios
More than 1,500 dogs and 150 cats from twelve countries were evaluated during a three day pet show and competition (Photo: AP)

People show off adorable companions at International Pet Show in Romania
Donald Trump and Ivanka were recently photographed holding two golden shovels and the internet had the best time they could by putting them in every situation they could think of. (Photo: Reddit)

Donald and Ivanka Trump get hilarious photoshop treatment
The Portobelo festival, a blend of Catholic and African beliefs, was established in 1999 by the community to preserve their culture in honor of their ancestors (Photo: AP)

Panama's diverse culture on display at the Portobelo Festival
Every country has its own rich cultural heritage which reflects in the kind of dress, food and traditions that their people have. These traditional outfits that people from different countries wear at weddings will make you want to get hitched quickly. (Photo: Facebook)

Take a look at traditional wedding outfits from around the world
Japanese chef Misuki Moriyasu decided to encourage people who hate eating healthy by turning salads into cakes. (Photo: Instagram/vegedecosalad)

Chef creatively creates healthy salad cakes at her cafe
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Japan’s ‘oldest porn queen’ retires at 80

Maori Tezuka, a former opera singer who made her debut in Japan’s flourishing “silver porn” industry at a sprightly 71. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sex tips for plus-sized women to have a better sex life

Women shouldn’t feel shy to use the extra skin to be more comfortable while having sex. (Photo: Pixabay - picture for representational purpose only))
 

Watch: Ghanian footballer thanks his ‘wife and girlfriend’ in post-match interview

Mohammed Anas later clarified that he was referring to his two daughters, when he thanked his
 

Afghan IPL debutant Rashid Khan to pick Yuvraj Singh’s brains at Sunrisers Hyderabad

Known to fox the batsmen with his googly and accurate quicker ones, Rashid Khan, who is among the many die-hard Bollywood fans in Afghanistan, has modelled himself on Pakistan star Shahid Afridi and favourite Indian player is none other than MS Dhoni. (Photo: AFP)
 

Cheteshwar Pujara pips Virat Kohli to become highest-ranked Indian batsmen in Tests

Cheteshwar Pujara has reason to celebrate as his knock of 202 has helped him gain four slots to reach a career-best second ranking with 861 points. (Photo: AP)
 

Afterglow and thrill from sex lasts for more than 2 days: study

There is a natural cycle that causes this (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Will auction Aamby Valley if Rs 5,000 crore not paid: SC to Sahara

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Advani welcomes SC advice to resolve Ayodhya dispute

Senior BJP leader L K Advani.

In Lok Sabha, Yogi Adityanath takes a dig at Rahul-Akhilesh alliance in UP

BJP member Yogi Adityanath (now Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister) speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

In UP, development will be based on 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas': Adityanath

BJP member Yogi Adityanath (now Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister) speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

‘CBI probe against TMC leaders to go on’: SC on Narada case

Supreme Court of India
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham