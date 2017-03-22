Centre looking into increase of assembly seats in Telugu states

New Delhi: A Cabinet note is being prepared in the Union home ministry to affect an increase in the number of seats in the Legislative Assemblies of TS and AP.

Quoting an answer given by minister of state for home Hansraj Ahir in response to a question by TRS MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy in Parliament on Tuesday, some TV channels started claiming that the Centre has clarified it's stand that the number of Assembly seats in the two Telugu states cannot be increased now, as there is a need to amend Article 171 (3), which is not in place as of now.

Union minister M. Venkaiah Naidu then spoke to home minister Rajnath Singh and enquired about the issue.

Mr Naidu then stated that a Cabinet note is being prepared in the home ministry to suggest required amendments so as to affect an increase in the number of Assembly seats in the legislative Assemblies of AP and TS. Mr Naidu said that Mr Ahir might have gone ahead with his reply with the available information.