Nation, Current Affairs

Centre looking into increase of assembly seats in Telugu states

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 22, 2017, 4:33 am IST
Updated Mar 22, 2017, 4:33 am IST
Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu then spoke to home minister Rajnath Singh and enquired about the issue.
M Venkaiah Naidu
 M Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi: A Cabinet note is being prepared in the Union home ministry to affect an increase in the number of seats in the Legislative Assemblies of TS and AP.

Quoting an answer given by minister of state for home Hansraj Ahir in response to a question by TRS MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy in Parliament on Tuesday, some TV channels started claiming that the Centre has clarified it's stand that the number of Assembly seats in the two Telugu states cannot be increased now, as there is a need to amend Article 171 (3), which is not in place as of now.

Union minister M. Venkaiah Naidu then spoke to home minister Rajnath Singh and enquired about the issue.

Mr Naidu then stated that a Cabinet note is being prepared in the home ministry to suggest required amendments so as to affect an increase in the number of Assembly seats in the legislative Assemblies of AP and TS. Mr Naidu said that Mr Ahir might have gone ahead with his reply with the available information.

Tags: m venkaiah naidu, assembly seats, telugu states
Location: India, Telangana

Technology Gallery

Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Japan’s ‘oldest porn queen’ retires at 80

Maori Tezuka, a former opera singer who made her debut in Japan’s flourishing “silver porn” industry at a sprightly 71. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sex tips for plus-sized women to have a better sex life

Women shouldn’t feel shy to use the extra skin to be more comfortable while having sex. (Photo: Pixabay - picture for representational purpose only))
 

Watch: Ghanian footballer thanks his ‘wife and girlfriend’ in post-match interview

Mohammed Anas later clarified that he was referring to his two daughters, when he thanked his
 

Afghan IPL debutant Rashid Khan to pick Yuvraj Singh’s brains at Sunrisers Hyderabad

Known to fox the batsmen with his googly and accurate quicker ones, Rashid Khan, who is among the many die-hard Bollywood fans in Afghanistan, has modelled himself on Pakistan star Shahid Afridi and favourite Indian player is none other than MS Dhoni. (Photo: AFP)
 

Cheteshwar Pujara pips Virat Kohli to become highest-ranked Indian batsmen in Tests

Cheteshwar Pujara has reason to celebrate as his knock of 202 has helped him gain four slots to reach a career-best second ranking with 861 points. (Photo: AP)
 

Afterglow and thrill from sex lasts for more than 2 days: study

There is a natural cycle that causes this (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Will auction Aamby Valley if Rs 5,000 crore not paid: SC to Sahara

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Advani welcomes SC advice to resolve Ayodhya dispute

Senior BJP leader L K Advani.

In Lok Sabha, Yogi Adityanath takes a dig at Rahul-Akhilesh alliance in UP

BJP member Yogi Adityanath (now Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister) speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

In UP, development will be based on 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas': Adityanath

BJP member Yogi Adityanath (now Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister) speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

‘CBI probe against TMC leaders to go on’: SC on Narada case

Supreme Court of India
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham