search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Will thrash Nirav Modi with 'chappal': Wife of executive arrested in PNB fraud case

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 22, 2018, 1:35 pm IST
Updated Feb 22, 2018, 1:35 pm IST
As per the woman her husband, Arjun Patil earned a mere Rs 30,000 and had not taken a 'single extra rupee'. 
Sujata Patil, wife of Arjun Patil asked the probe agency to catch the big fish and said, 'He did what he was told and has not done anything illegal.' (Photo: ANI)
 Sujata Patil, wife of Arjun Patil asked the probe agency to catch the big fish and said, 'He did what he was told and has not done anything illegal.' (Photo: ANI)

 Mumbai: As the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) intensifies its probe in the biggest bank scam in the country, wife of one of the officials of Firestar group arrested in connection with the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud - Nirav Modi case, has cried foul at the arrest of her husband. Sujata Patil, wife of Arjun Patil, alleged that the celebrity jeweller is the sole culprit behind the scam,

In an emotional outburst outside the sessions court in Mumbai on Wednesday, Sujata Patil said she would beat Nirav Modi with 'chappal' (slipper) if he came to India.

 

"My husband has been working there for 10 years; he also does paperwork like the others. Nirav Modi is responsible for all this, bring him in front of me. If he comes, I'll thrash him with my slippers," Sujata Patil, wife of accused Arjun Patil, senior executive, Firestar group, told news agency ANI.

The senior executive at Firestar Group has been arrested for preparing the applications for the LOUs. As per Sujata, Arjun earned a mere Rs 30,000 and had not taken a "single extra rupee". 

"He did what he was told and has not done anything illegal," she said, telling the probe agency to catch the big fish.

She shouted that rapists and murderers were walking free, but her innocent husband had been arrested. "A CBI team searched our house but didn't find anything, because we have nothing to hide. Current events seem like a TV serial, and CBI, (Nirav) Modi and the media are to be blamed," she said.

Arjun Patil, along with other accused has been sent to police custody till March 5.

The PNB detected Rs 11,400 crore scam, in which jeweller Nirav Modi acquired fraudulent letters of undertaking from one of its branches for overseas credit from other Indian lenders.

The scam started in 2011 and was detected in the third week of January 2018, after which the PNB officials reported it to the concerned agencies.

The investigating agencies have been cracking down on the properties of Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, but have been clueless about their whereabouts ever since the scam unfolded. 

Tags: nirav modi, arjun patil, pnb fraud, firestar group




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Visakhapatnam – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Soar into the land beyond dreams with AirAsia
 

No more 'Netflix-and-chill': Watching too much TV ups risk of deadly blood clots

Watching TV itself isn’t likely bad, but we tend to snack and sit still for prolonged periods while watching. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Doctors remove chopstick lodged in Chinese toddler's brain after he fell on it

They opened the skull from the back of the boy’s head and found the tip (Photo: YouTube)
 

Doctors in Mumbai remove biggest brain tumour weighing 1.9 kg

The tumour had in the brain on both sides of the midline through the skull (Photo: YouTube)
 

God brought them: In Mexico’s bloody drug war, priests obliged to bless narcos

In all, 21 priests have been murdered in Mexico since President Enrique Pena Nieto took office in 2012, according to Church statistics. (Photo: AFP)
 

Unwashed new clothes could give you lice, experts reveal

Unwashed new clothes could give you lice. (Photo: Pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala love jihad: Mother spiked food, cops ignored my claim, says Hadiya

Akhila had married a Muslim man called Shafin, embraced Islam and changed her name to Hadiya. (Photo: File)

Amitabh Bachchan follows Cong leaders on Twitter, triggers speculation

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has over 33.1 million followers on Twitter and follows only 1,689 people. (Photo: File)

Kamal Haasan's 'Makkal Needhi Maiam' logo signifies 6 southern states

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Wednesday said the six 'enjoining hands' symbol of his new political party 'Makkal Needhi Maiam' represents six southern states. (Photo: ANI)

IAF officer Avani Chaturvedi becomes first Indian woman to fly fighter jet solo

IAF officer Avani Chaturvedi undertook the sortie from IAF's Jamnagar base on Monday. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Vacated govt bungalow as Nitish released ghosts in it, says Tej Pratap Yadav

Six months after stepping down from the post of Bihar health minister, Tej Pratap Yadav vacated the government bungalow last week saying that Bihar CM and his deputy has released ghosts in it. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham