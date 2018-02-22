search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Nothing political or religious in Bipin Rawat's comments, defends Army

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 22, 2018, 4:22 pm IST
Updated Feb 22, 2018, 4:31 pm IST
Army reply came after AIUDF asked whether chief was 'indulging in politics' which is against his constitutional mandate.
Army chief General Bipin Rawat referred to Ajmal’s AIDUF in connection with reports of increase in Muslim population in several districts of Assam, observing that the party has grown 'faster' than the BJP in the 1980s. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Army chief General Bipin Rawat referred to Ajmal’s AIDUF in connection with reports of increase in Muslim population in several districts of Assam, observing that the party has grown 'faster' than the BJP in the 1980s. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: The Army came into defence of its chief Bipin Rawat whose comment on Wednesday has drawn criticism from All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and AIMIM. The Army said that there was “nothing political or religious” in the Army chief’s statement about the rise of a political party, Maulana Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF in Assam.

The Army’s response came after AIUDF president Ajmal questioned if the Army chief was “indulging in politics” which is against the constitutional mandate given to him.

 

“Gen Bipin Rawat has made a political statement, shocking! Why is it a concern for the Army Chief that a political party, based on democratic & secular values, is rising faster than BJP? Alternative parties like AIUDF, AAP have grown because of the misgovernance of big parties,” Ajmal tweeted.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also criticised the Army Chief on Thursday for talking about the rise of AIUDF, saying he should not interfere in political matters as it is not his work to comment on the rise of a political party.

In a tweet, Owaisi also reminded General Rawat that the Army will always work under an elected civilian leadership in India.

The controversy started after General Bipin Rawat spoke of proxy warfare in the Northeast by Pakistan with help from China and the “planned” influx of Bangladeshi immigrants.

Also Read: Pak cause for migrant influx: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat

The Army chief also referred to Ajmal’s AIDUF in connection with reports of increase in Muslim population in several districts of Assam, observing that the party has grown “faster” than the BJP in the 1980s.

“There is nothing political or religious in the talk. Army Chief just mentioned amalgamation and development in the seminar on North-East organised at DRDO Bhawan on February 21, 2018,” the Army said.

Reacting to the Army statement, Ajmal tweeted: “If nothing political, why was Army Chief dragging a political party, in his speech, whose representatives are democratically elected by Indian citizens?”

Speaking at a seminar on ‘North East Region of India — Bridging Gaps and Securing Borders’, organised by the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies and Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff of the Ministry of Defence, General Rawat said, “I don’t think you can now change the population dynamics of this area. If it was five districts to eight to nine… the inversion has taken place, whichever be the government.”

The AIUDF, which was formed in 2005 with an aim to champion the cause of Muslim community, currently has three MPs in the Lok Sabha and 13 legislators in the state assembly.

Tags: asaduddin owaisi, bipin rawat, indian army, aiudf, aimim
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Pak cause for migrant influx: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Visakhapatnam – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Soar into the land beyond dreams with AirAsia
 

No more 'Netflix-and-chill': Watching too much TV ups risk of deadly blood clots

Watching TV itself isn’t likely bad, but we tend to snack and sit still for prolonged periods while watching. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Doctors remove chopstick lodged in Chinese toddler's brain after he fell on it

They opened the skull from the back of the boy’s head and found the tip (Photo: YouTube)
 

Doctors in Mumbai remove biggest brain tumour weighing 1.9 kg

The tumour had in the brain on both sides of the midline through the skull (Photo: YouTube)
 

God brought them: In Mexico’s bloody drug war, priests obliged to bless narcos

In all, 21 priests have been murdered in Mexico since President Enrique Pena Nieto took office in 2012, according to Church statistics. (Photo: AFP)
 

Unwashed new clothes could give you lice, experts reveal

Unwashed new clothes could give you lice. (Photo: Pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Canada MP invited Khalistani terrorist to Trudeau's dinner, apologises

Jaspal Atwal, a convicted Khalistani terrorist, who was active in the banned International Sikh Youth Federation, posed with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Trudeau at an event in Mumbai on February 20. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Punjab National Bank steps up SWIFT controls after mega fraud case

India's second-biggest state lender this month revealed the country's biggest loan fraud, which it alleges was committed by two junior officials at a Mumbai branch. (Photo: File)

Hadiya hearing posted to Mar 8 as father's lawyer brings up 'vulnerability' notion

In a recent verdict on the Kerala 'love jihad' case in January this year, the Supreme Court declared that an adult woman has the right to live freely and choose a life of her choice. (Photo: ANI)

PNB fraud: From Rolls Royce to Mercedes, ED seizes Nirav Modi's 9 luxury cars

ED seized nine high-end luxury cars of Nirav Modi as part of its investigation against him under the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Will thrash Nirav Modi with 'chappal': Wife of executive arrested in PNB fraud case

Sujata Patil, wife of Arjun Patil asked the probe agency to catch the big fish and said, 'He did what he was told and has not done anything illegal.' (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham