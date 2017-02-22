Nation, Current Affairs

Woman from Kerala stabbed in Kuwait, MEA seeks report

PTI
Published Feb 22, 2017, 8:39 am IST
Updated Feb 22, 2017, 8:40 am IST
'I asked for an immediate report and we have complete details of the unfortunate incident,' said External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.
Gopika Shajikumar is currently undergoing treatment at the Farwaniya hospital in Kuwait city. (Photo: Representational Image)
 Gopika Shajikumar is currently undergoing treatment at the Farwaniya hospital in Kuwait city. (Photo: Representational Image)

New Delhi: A woman hailing from Kerala has been stabbed in Kuwait and the Indian Mission there has taken up the incident with authorities at the "highest level", External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said. Gopika Shajikumar is currently undergoing treatment at the Farwaniya hospital in Kuwait city.

"I was informed about the stabbing of Mrs. Gopika Shajikumar an Indian national from Kottayam. I asked for an immediate report and we have complete details of the unfortunate incident," Swaraj tweeted.

She said Gopika has undergone surgery at the Farwaniya hospital.

"Our Embassy has taken up the matter at the highest level in Kuwait to ensure safety and security of Indian nationals there," said Swaraj.

She also wished Gopika a speedy recovery.

