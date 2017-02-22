Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra doctor abducted by ISIS in Libya rescued: Sushma Swaraj

PTI
Published Feb 22, 2017, 8:16 am IST
Updated Feb 22, 2017, 8:17 am IST
Swaraj said Dr Ramamurthy Kosanam, who was abducted 18 months ago, had sustained a bullet injury.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Photo: File)
 External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: An Indian man who was kidnapped in Libya has been rescued and is being brought back to India shortly, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said tonight.

Swaraj said Dr Ramamurthy Kosanam had sustained a bullet injury.

"We have rescued Dr Ramamurthy Kosanam in Libya. Dr  Kosanam has suffered a bullet injury. We are bringing him to India shortly.

"With this, we have rescued all the six Indians abducted there. I appreciate the good work done by our mission there," Swaraj said in a series of tweets.

Dr Ramamurthy Kosanam was reportedly abducted by Islamic State militants in Libya nearly 18 months ago. The doctor hails from a village Krishna District in Andhra Pradesh.

Tags: libya, isis, sushma swaraj, ramamurthy kosanam
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2017: Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes to play 14 IPL games

Ben Stokes was bought for Rs 14.5 crore by Rising Pune Supergiants. (Photo: AFP)
 

Roger Federer commits to keep playing in Basel till 2019

Roger Federer will be 38 by the time he plays in the 2019 edition of the Swiss Indoors. (Photo: Roger Federer/Twitter)
 

Fast, brain-controlled typing achieved

Stanford's Jaimie Henderson and Krishna Shenoy are part of a consortium working on an investigational brain-to-computer hookup. (Image: Stanford News)
 

Adolf Hitler’s personal telephone gets sold for $243,000

Originally a black Bakelite phone, later painted crimson and engraved with Hitler's name, the relic was found in the Nazi leader's Berlin bunker in 1945 following the regime's defeat. Photo Credit: Alexander Historical Auctions
 

Kamaal Rashid Khan calls Swara Bhaskar’s film a 'disaster', her reply is epic

Swara Bhaskar and Kamaal Rashid Khan.
 

Watch: After first public appearance, Sonam shares first video with rumoured beau

Screengrabs from the video posted on Instagram.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Don’t malign KCR, minister tells Congress

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

VMC bows to traders’ pressure, lowers rent

Mayor Koneru Sridhar takes a break from the Council proceedings by attending a phone call in Vijayawada on Tuesday. — deccan chronicle

Andhra Pradesh: Budget session from March 6

The CM said that the government had been able to overcome the bifurcation crisis through innovative thinking

Mekedatu hydro-electric project: MB Patil firm on going ahead

The state government is planning a Rs 6,000-crore hydro-electric project at Mekedatu

Vizag: Silt cuts Yeleru capacity

n In the first phase, about 300 cusecs will be drawn into the Yeleru canal through the PLIS. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham