Andhra doctor abducted by ISIS in Libya rescued: Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi: An Indian man who was kidnapped in Libya has been rescued and is being brought back to India shortly, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said tonight.

Swaraj said Dr Ramamurthy Kosanam had sustained a bullet injury.

"We have rescued Dr Ramamurthy Kosanam in Libya. Dr Kosanam has suffered a bullet injury. We are bringing him to India shortly.

"With this, we have rescued all the six Indians abducted there. I appreciate the good work done by our mission there," Swaraj said in a series of tweets.

Dr Ramamurthy Kosanam was reportedly abducted by Islamic State militants in Libya nearly 18 months ago. The doctor hails from a village Krishna District in Andhra Pradesh.