TN ready for jallikattu today: Guv Vidyasagar Rao promulgates ordinance

Chennai: Five days of peaceful and persistent protesting across Tamil Nadu paid off finally with Governor Vidyasagar Rao promulgating an ordinance to pave the way for jallikattu to be held once again in the state after a ban of nearly three years imposed by the Supreme Court following petitions from animal rights outfits alleging that the bulls were being tortured in the rural sport.

But protesters numbering several thousands remained unrelenting saying ordinance is not a permanent solution. Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam told reporters that he would himself flag off the jallikattu at Alanganallur near Madurai Sunday morning and other ministers would inaugurate the bull sport in their respective districts simultaneously.

This would be followed by a full fledged legislation to be enacted in the Assembly session beginning on Monday, which would replace the ordinance and amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act so that the sport could be held without hindrance in future. “And that would be the ultimate solution (niranthara theervu).

There is no need for any apprehension”, he said, while thanking the protesters, particularly the youth and students, for carrying out their long agitation in an orderly and peaceful manner.

The protesters at Marina Beach, the epicenre of the statewide stir with close to three lakh people gathered on this fifth day, however, appeared to be in no mood to relent, insisting that the PCA should be amended so as to ensure permanent solution.

The CM’s assertion that he had delivered a permanent solution did not cut ice with them. It was the same restive situation at Alanganallur with the crowds refusing to listen to Madurai collector Veeraraghava Rao and district SP Vijayendra Bidari that the CM’s package was indeed a permanent answer to their jallikattu demand.