Chandrashekar Rao wants NEET held in Urdu also

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 22, 2017, 1:52 am IST
Updated Jan 22, 2017, 3:07 am IST
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has urged the Centre to ensure that NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) is conducted in Urdu as well.

In a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, he pointed out that there were many students studying in Urdu medium in the state.

Urdu is the second language in the state, and the children of Muslim families pursue studies in Urdu, he said.

Since the Centre has already decided to conduct the exam in Hindi, English, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu and Tamil, KCR wanted Urdu also in the list.

It may be mentioned here that AIMIM had urged the government about the need to conduct NEET in Urdu in the Assembly session held recently.

The Chief Minister announced `21 crore for construction of an orphanage for Muslims in Nampally, an IT SEZ and an Islamic Study Centre, upgradation of Faluknuma junior college to degree college at a meeting on minorities’ welfare held on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the CM directed the authorities to take steps to conduct the DSC exam for filling Urdu teacher vacancies in schools. He wanted them to identify vacancies in schools and issue notifications accordingly.

Tags: k. chandrashekar rao, neet examination, urdu
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

