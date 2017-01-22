Nation, Current Affairs

B'luru molestation: Hundreds of women march in protest across nation

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 22, 2017, 8:36 am IST
Updated Jan 22, 2017, 8:36 am IST
Senior citizens, students, children, men, women and members of transgender community took part in the protest.
From New Delhi to Kolkata in the east, Chennai in the south and Mumbai in the west, activists, students, and professionals gathered at marches and street plays or sang songs and recited poetry on equality for women. (Photo: PTI)
 From New Delhi to Kolkata in the east, Chennai in the south and Mumbai in the west, activists, students, and professionals gathered at marches and street plays or sang songs and recited poetry on equality for women. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: Hundreds of women gathered in over 30 towns and cities across the country late on Saturday, saying they were "occupying the night streets" to demand safety in public spaces after reports of the mass molestation of women in Bengaluru on New Year's Eve.

In Bengaluru, protesters marched from the City Central Railway Station till Freedom Park. The protesters, accompanied by drummers, chanted slogans like "my body, my right" and "freedom for women". 

Senior citizens, students, children, men, women and members of transgender community took part in the protest. It was the first march of its kind in the city after the New Year's Eve incidents. 

Bindu Malini, a city-based artist, along with Deepti Sudhindra among others performed at Freedom Park. Passages from “The Vagina Monologues” by author Eve Esler were read and a petition was proposed asking the state government to make public spaces safe for women. “We are angry. There is no denying that we aren't as safe as we need to be. Shockingly, we found out that most of Rs 300 crore set aside for women safety has not been used. Karnataka has not mentioned a single line in the budget about making urban spaces safe for women and that needs to change. It is a long struggle but this is only the beginning. Women need to come out and stand together in the fight," said Tara Krishnaswamy, a member of Citizens for Bengaluru. 

Organisers of the 300-strong march said most women have experienced being pinched, groped, molested, or faced lewd comments in public -- from travelling on the bus to shopping in the market to walking in the street. "I have so many stories of being made to feel uncomfortable in public spaces," said Divya Titus, one of the organisers of the Bengaluru march.

"Despite a legislation, we still see sexual harassment. I decided enough is enough. We have to stop normalising these events."

From New Delhi to Kolkata in the east, Chennai in the south and Mumbai in the west, activists, students, and professionals gathered at marches and street plays or sang songs and recited poetry on equality for women. The participants, which also included many men, chanted slogans such as "Freedom, Freedom, Freedom!" and held banners saying "Take back the night. Break the silence. End the violence" and "Nobody asks what my molester was wearing."

"Since the age of 12, I have never felt comfortable or safe on the streets - day or night, but first time I have ever attended a march like this ," said Anuradha Sinha, 37, a program manager at a e-commerce company. "I have a 3-year-old daughter and given the situation we face today in terms of sexual harassment, I don't want my daughter to grow up and endure we have to go through every day. It has to change."

The marches coincided with marches being held around the world following U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday, but organisers of the #IWillGoOut campaign said their demands were different from those in other countries. The campaign in India was launched this month after reports of sexual assaults during celebrations on Dec. 31 in Bengaluru, where several women were allegedly groped and assaulted by a mob in the city's central business district.

The state home minister later told television networks "such incidents do happen", while another politician blamed women for following "western culture", dressing inappropriately and staying out late.

The attacks, reminiscent of those blamed on migrants in German cities during New Year's Eve celebrations in 2015, shocked many Indians, since Bengaluru, home to many well-educated professionals, is regarded as safer for women than New Delhi.

Tags: bengaluru molestation, women march in bengaluru, women's safety, bengaluru mass molestation

Related Stories

The protesters, accompanied by drummers, chanted slogans like

Bengaluru: A freedom march to Freedom Park

The protesters marched from the City Central Railway Station till Freedom Park.
22 Jan 2017 3:27 AM
A 'I Will Go Out' protest in Bengaluru on Jan 11

Bengaluru women out to reclaim the night

The protest has been aptly named I Will Go Out.
21 Jan 2017 4:12 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

The cold water endurance festival in Japan is celebrated annually by Shintoism followers who believe that the water purifies their soul. (Photo: AP)

Japan celebrates spiritual cold water-endurance festival
The woman managed to convince doctors to let her keep the amputated foot after she was diagnosed with a rare cancer (Photo: Instagram)

Cancer survivor's amputated foot has its own Instagram account
Caquiaviri opens the carnival celebrations in Bolivia with a 4-day festival where local people get dressed in costumes and the streets get filled by orchestras and bands, traditional dances and bullfights. (Photo: AP)

Bolivian carnival starts with dance, music and drama
Christopher Boffoli is a Seattle-based artist who has made art out of food look more creative than people can ever imagine in his series 'Food for Thought' on his site 'Big Appetite' (Photo: Christopher Boffoli)

Artist makes innovative 'arty' situations with food
NASA released images of the most affected places in the world due to climate change and the pictures are scary. (Photo: Tumblr/NASA)

NASA shares shocking images of changes on Earth over the years
Referred to as Magh Bihu in Assam and Maghesangranti in Nepal, the winter harvest festival is similar to controversial Jalikattu celebrated in South India around the same time (Photo: AP/AFP)

Buffalo fights mark harvest festivals in Assam and Nepal
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Don't be alarmed if you see SRK traveling with you to Delhi in the same train!

Shah Rukh Khan
 

Watch: Shah Rukh records message after Sanjay Manjrekar attempts to mimic him

Sanjay Manjrekar tried to mimic Shah Rukh Khan during the second India versus England ODI in Cuttack. (Photo: Twitter / Sanjay Manjrekar and Shah Rukh Khan)
 

Chinese city to ban straw burning to reduce pollution

Although many local governments forbid straw burning, farmers continue to do so as there is no profit in recycling it and leaving it on farmland affects the next season's crop growth. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 

Obama v/s Trump: A pictorial comparison of crowd during inauguration

Donald Trump's Inauguration is the most discussed topic on the internet right now. (Photo: AP/ YouTube)
 

Trump’s swearing in: Michelle gives the ‘side-eye’, sends twitterati into frenzy

President Donald Trump and former president Barack Obama stand on the steps of the Capitol in Washington, Friday. (Photo: AP)
 

Theatre owners pen down heart-touching letters to Aamir, thanking him for Dangal

Aamir Khan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rashtrapati Bhavan writes to EC after President's photos appear on Cong hoardings

President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo: AFP)

Rashtrapati Bhavan writes to EC after President's photos appear on Cong hoardings

President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo: AFP)

JD(S) in poll mode, Gowda prepares candidates’ list

JD(S) Karnataka president H.D. Kumaraswamy

After saving bro, this brave girl dreams of joining Army

Siya Khode with her brother and parents

Sunday Story: Mysore Pak to dosa — Culinary delight from city of palaces

Mysuru masala dosa has a layer of red chutney with flavours of various spices lined inside, which makes it unique (Photo – DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham