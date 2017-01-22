 LIVE !  :  Ravindra Jadeja dismissed England openers Sam Billings and Jason Roy in quick succession after the duo had put up a 98-run stand for the opening wicket. (Photo: BCCI) Live: Hardik Pandya removes Eoin Morgan, England 3 down
 
2 killed, 83 injured at hastily organised Jallikattu event in Pudukottai

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 22, 2017, 3:47 pm IST
Updated Jan 22, 2017, 3:57 pm IST
The news came in even as TN CM O Pannearselvam had to leave Madurai, without inaugurating the Alanganallur Jallikattu.
One of the victims suffered injuries to lower hip, while the other victim received wounds in his chest. (Photo: PTI)
 One of the victims suffered injuries to lower hip, while the other victim received wounds in his chest. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Two people were killed and at least 83 injured after a Jallikattu event was organised in haste at Raapusal village in Pudukottai, Tamil Nadu.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, one of the victims, S Mohan suffered injuries to his lower hip, while the other victim, Raja received wounds on his chest.

Reports also claimed that the event was organsied by the state government, inaugurated by a law maker.

The news came in even as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Pannearselvam had to leave Madurai, without inaugurating the Alanganallur Jallikattu as protestors demanded a lasting solution to the issue.

Panneerselvam had yesterday said he would inaugurate the bull taming sport at Alanganallur, famous for holding Jallikattu events, at 10 am.

Groups of protesters continued to stay put at several locations in the state, including the Marina Beach at Chennai, epicentre of the stir for the last six days. The protesters are seeking a permanent solution for holding the sport, besides a ban on animal rights group PETA.

As protesters demanded a permanent solution for holding the sport and raised slogans that ordinance was only a temporary measure, Panneerselvam said: the "State's Jallikattu ordinance route is permanent, robust and sustainable, will be made into a law in the coming Assembly session."

He reiterated that there was no ban following the promulgation of the ordinance.

The Chief Minister said the ordinance will be replaced by a law after bringing in a bill in the Assembly session, beginning at Chennai tomorrow.

Speaking to reporters at Madurai before leaving for Chennai, Panneerselvam said,"The ban on Jallikattu has been removed completely, the sport will be held at Alanganallur, on a date decided by local people."

He said Jallikattu was held in all parts of Tamil Nadu with the local administration and police taking all stipulated measures to hold the sport.

Tags: jallikattu row, o pannearselvam
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Pudukkottai

