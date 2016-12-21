Krishna Water Dispute: Telangana opposes more water to AP

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government has opposed the Krishna River Management Board’s interim order to release higher share of Andhra Pradesh for the Rabi season and sought an immediate rectification of the order.

On Monday, KRMB ordered to an interim release of water to AP and Telangana in 70:30 ratio as against the agreed ratio of 63.13:36:37. The interim release, Telangana officials claim, would give an extra 6.87 per cent of water to Andhra Pradesh.

Special chief secretary, irrigation department, S. K. Joshi, wrote to KRMB member-secretary Sameer Chaterjee on Tuesday stating that the Telangana government is in disagreement with the order making allotments to AP and TS in the ratio of 70: 30 and has decided to protest. He wrote that on the basis of orders issued by the erstwhile AP government, out of 811 TMC ft of dependable water, the share of AP and Telangan-a is respectively in the rat-io of 512: 299 TMC ft, that is, 63.13: 36.87 per cent.

He wrote that this was also agreed to in the meeting between the two states held on June 21, 2016 in the ministry of water resources. “The same ratio should be maintained till it is modified by the Tribunal, as such you may take action to revise the release order at the earliest,” Mr Joshi stated in his letter. The Board passed the controversial order after failing to get consensus between the two states for an agreement on the release of Krishna waters to meet the needs of the Rabi crop. The KRMB member secretary in his order clearly observed that there are different views regarding sharing of the balance eligible water by the respective states.

Hyderabad gets 4 tmc ft in order:

KRMB on Monday made the following interim water releases for the requirements of TS and AP, up to January 19, 2017. For AP, it allotted 10 TMC ft for the Krish-na delta system, 15 TMC ft for Nagarjuna Sagar Right Canal, 3.1 TMC ft for Nagarjuna Sagar Left Canal (AP areas), 7 TMC ft for Handri Neeva Main canal: Total 35.1 TMC ft. For TS, it allotted 4 TMC ft for drinking water needs of Hyder-abad, 13 TMC ft for Nagarjuna Sagar left canal: Total 17 TMC ft.