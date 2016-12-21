Kerala: 21 medical students suspended after 41 juniors allege ragging

Malappuram: 21 senior students of Manjeri Medical College in Malappuram have been suspended after being accused of ragging their juniors.

As many as 41 students complained of ragging by their seniors, after which the college swung into action on Monday.

The incident may cast a shadow over the Medical Council of India's (MCI) approval for the institution if serious lapses are found on the part of the college administration in tackling the issue. The incident came just a month after the MCI expert panel's inspection of the college and its facilities for the approval of admissions. It was for the first time that ragging was reported in the institution since its establishment in 2013.

However, the college authorities have ruled out any action from the MCI and termed the incident as inconsequential. "The college administration has taken the issue seriously and preliminary actions were taken against the students. The anti-ragging cell at the college is active in making students aware of the repercussions and curbing the menace," said Dr. P.S. Sanjay, the in-charge of the men's hostel where the alleged the ragging took place. The three-member committee of teachers headed by Dr. P.J. Babu, which probes 43 complaints of ragging, would submit the inquiry report on Wednesday.

The anti-ragging committee of the college consisting of police and lawyers would also meet on Wednesday to discuss the probe outcome and decide further action. The incident came to light after a few first-year students were caught sleeping during the class hours a few days ago. The students disclosed to the teachers that the senior students had taken them out of rooms late in the night and forced them to do several activities like singing and some were made to drink water from toilet taps.

"The authorities have swung into action immediately after the issue was divulged. Forty-three students have complained of such minor issues and the college management committee decided to suspend them pending inquiry," Dr. Sanjay said. The Principal had sought an explanation from the parents of the 21 students on Monday. All the suspended students have been directed to stay away from the hostel and college campus until further orders.