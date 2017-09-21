 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli has brought up his 45th ODI fifty as India look to score big in Kolkata ODI. (Photo: BCCI) Live| India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli departs for a sizzling 92
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Sonia writes to Modi, urges him to push Women's Reservation Bill

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 21, 2017, 3:10 pm IST
Updated Sep 21, 2017, 3:39 pm IST
Women politicians have a total of 10 per cent seats in both houses of the Parliament which is half of the global average of 21.4 per cent.
In her letter to Modi, Gandhi said that her party 'has always and will continue to support the legislation.' (Photo: PTI)
 In her letter to Modi, Gandhi said that her party 'has always and will continue to support the legislation.' (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to push through the legislation that reserves one-third of the Parliament and state legislature seats for women.

While Sonia Gandhi’s party, the Congress, led a national coalition, the Women’s Reservation Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha in 2010; but even after so many years the bill has suffered inaction in the Lok Sabha for one cause or the other.

In her letter to Modi, Gandhi said that her party “has always and will continue to support the legislation.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party and its allied organisations enjoy an easy majority in the lower house of the Parliament. Bhupender Yadav, a BJP leader in the Rajya Sabha has reportedly said the present government will not approach the women’s bill from a novel angle.

Women politicians have repeatedly expressed that male MPs stand against the proposal that has the capacity to become one of the most empowering sanctions for Indian women.

However, women politicians have a total of 10 per cent seats in both the houses of the Parliament which, as per the Inter-Parliamentary Union, is half of the global average of 21.4 per cent.

Tags: sonia gandhi, narendra modi, women's rights reservation bill
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Parents refuse to abandon child born with bulging eyes labeled 'alien' by locals

The child is said to have healthy limbs and is breathing properly (Photo: YouTube)
 

JioFi festive offer: Jio's Wi-Fi hotspot gets price cut, available for Rs 999

JioFi device
 

What's cooking? Steve Smith’s Australia irked before Eden Gardens ODI vs Team India

Australian cricketers wanted their chicken to be grilled at "73-degree centigrade"; a demand CAB apparently could not meet. This did not go down too well with the Aussies. (Photo: AP)
 

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: iPhone models now available at 'lowest prices'

iPhone 6 and above models will be upgraded to iOS 11.
 

India vs Australia: Weather forecast indicates rain for Kolkata ODI at Eden Gardens

The city has been witnessing frequent showers and Kolkata Met director Ganesh Das has blamed it on circulation over South Bengal. (Photo: AP)
 

Amazon working on smart glasses with Alexa onboard

Amazon is attempting to develop glasses that pair with Alexa and would allow users to access the voice-activated assistant outside the home, according to a newspaper report.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rebuffing Mamata, Calcutta HC allows Durga immersion on Muharram

The court began hearing the plea on Wednesday where it questioned the state government’s decision to not immerse Durga idols on Muharram day and asked why the two communities cannot celebrate their festivals together.(Photo: PTI)

State should not pass arbitrary order: Calcutta HC to WB on idol immersion

On August 23, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee sparked a controversy when she declared that Durga idols would not be immersed after 6 pm on September 30 and October 1 because of Muharram. (Photo: File | PTI)

J&K: 3 killed, close shave for PWD minister in Tral grenade attack

Security forces stand guard after a grenade attack by militants at Jehangir Chowk in Srinagar on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Why not deport Rohingya Muslims if Myanmar accepts them: Rajnath

Rajnath Singh said that the Rohingyas are illegal immigrants. (Photo: AP)

Security forces gun down Naxal in Raipur, recover weapons

After the guns fell silent, the security forces searched the area and recovered the body of a naxal along with three country-made firearms, explosives and other Maoist-related material from the spot, a police official said. (Photo: File/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham