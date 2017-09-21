 LIVE !  :  Steve Smith-led Australia will be looking to bounce back in the five match ODI series after suffering defeat in the first ODI. (Photo: PTI) Live| India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli's India win toss, elect to bat first
 
I-T raids former K'taka CM SM Krishna's son-in-law and owner of CCD, VG Siddhartha

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 21, 2017, 11:43 am IST
Updated Sep 21, 2017, 11:43 am IST
Over 20 locations are being searched in Bengaluru and other cities including Mumbai, Chennai and Chikmagalur.
Former Karnataka chief minister SM Krishna's son-in-law raided by Income Tax officers. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Bengaluru: Income tax officers on Thursday raided premises of former Union Minister SM Krishna's son-in-law VG Siddhartha. The I-T department searched his properties in Karnataka, including the Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) chain he owns.

Over 20 locations are being searched in Bengaluru and other cities including Mumbai, Chennai and Chikmagalur.

Siddhartha is the founder is the founder-owner of the Cafe Coffee Day chain of outlets. The firm's main office is in Bengaluru's Vittal Mallya Road which was also raided.

These raids raids come several months after SM Krishna - a veteran Congress politician for over four decades - joined the BJP in March this year.

Tags: sm krishna, vg siddhartha, cafe coffee day, ccd raids
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




