Finland police seek public help to trace missing Indian

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIKKANTH DHASARATHY
Published Sep 21, 2017, 6:23 am IST
Updated Sep 21, 2017, 6:58 am IST
No trace of missing software engineer for 10 days.
Hari Sudhan last seen as in picture released by police. (Photo: DC)
Chennai: It's been more than ten days since the Chennai-based Software engineer Hari Sudhan went missing in Helsinki, Finland's capital city. And the police there are now seeking the help of the public in tracing the missing Indian.

The 26-year-old, who has been working with the Tata Consultacy Services office in Helsinki since February 2016, went missing on September 8. He last contacted his family in Chennai that evening (Friday) and didn't return to office after the weekend, following which his roommates approached the police.
“As of the time of writing the whereabouts of our employee, Police today has reached out to the public to get help” Mattias af Geijerstam, Director of Communications (TCS), Nordic region told DC in an email on Wednesday

The TCS spokesperson further told that police have published photos of Hari as well as where he was last seen, asking for any help that could help them locate him. Local media quoted Helsinki police as saying, “Hari Sudhan Thaneeru was last seen on Fredrikinkatu in central Helsinki at around 17:40 on 8 September, walking towards his home on Kalevankatu.” His phone was subsequently located by a phone mast in Hernesaari at around 18:45, police added.

Meanwhile, family and friends in Chennai continue their agonising wait hoping for a reply from either the Indian embassy or from TCS. A report in a Helsinki newspaper about an unidentified body fished out from a waterbody near the Hotel Hilton strand in Hesinki last Sunday sent family members into a tizzy. The Indian embassy clarified with the family that they are coordinating with the police.
Media reports, however, quote Helsinki police as saying that they do not at this stage suspect Hari Sudhan of having been a victim of a crime.

