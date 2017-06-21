Nation, Current Affairs

Kolkata: Karnan hospitalised on complaints of chest pain after being jailed

PTI
Published Jun 21, 2017, 9:24 pm IST
Updated Jun 21, 2017, 9:25 pm IST
3 police teams from Kolkata were camping in Coimbatore who traced Karnan on the basis of his mobile phone calls.
Former Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan (Photo: File)
 Former Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan (Photo: File)

Kolkata: Arrested former Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan was taken to a state-run hospital this evening when he complained of chest pain after he was brought from Chennai and sent to the Presidency correctional home (jail) in Kolkata.

"Karnan complained of chest pain at the airport itself. He was checked by our doctors there and then brought to the Presidency correctional home where he complained that his chest pain had aggravated," a senior official at the Presidency correctional home (jail) said.

It was learnt that the 62-year-old Karnan's blood pressure was found to be quite high and doctors at the Presidency correctional home prescribed him to be taken to the state-run SSKM hospital for further check-up.

Asked whether Karnan was likely to be admitted to the hospital, the officer said it depended on the doctors who were conducting the medical check-up of the former judge.

"He is old and seems to be unwell too. We do not want to take any chance. An ECG was done on him," he said.

Earlier, a team of state CID officers brought him by an Air India flight, a senior police officer said.

Karnan, dressed in white shirt and trouser, came out of the airport escorted by policemen in civil dress. He was whisked away by the police when the reporters tried to approach him.

Tight security arrangements were made at the airport where senior police officers, including Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, were present.

Karnan had been evading arrest since the May 9 Supreme Court order awarding him a six-month jail term and was arrested on Tuesday night by a team of West Bengal CID from a private resort at Malumichampatti, about six km from Coimbatore, where he was allegedly hiding for the past few days.

The former high court judge was brought to Chennai from Coimbatore by a private airline past midnight on Tuesday and later accommodated in the retiring room in the airport complex amid tight security.

Three police teams from Kolkata were camping in Coimbatore who traced Karnan on the basis of his mobile phone calls. Tamil Nadu police provided the technical support to trace his whereabouts, a senior local police officer had said.

Karnan, who earned the dubious distinction of being the first sitting high court judge to be awarded a jail term by the apex court, had retired from service on June 12 as a fugitive.

A seven-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar, had sentenced him to six months imprisonment for contempt of court.

Tags: cs karnan, karnan arrested, contempt of court, calcutta high court, presidency jail
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Related Stories

Former Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan (Photo: DC)

Ex-HC judge CS Karnan in Kolkata's Presidency Jail after SC refuses bail

Karnan, who was on the run for 40 days, was arrested from a private guest house in Coimbatore on Tuesday.
21 Jun 2017 3:49 PM
Former Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan (Photo: File)

No bail for C S Karnan, says Supreme Court; sends ex-HC judge to jail

Karnan, who was on the run for 40 days, was arrested from a private guest house in Coimbatore on Tuesday.
21 Jun 2017 11:16 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Twitter responds to Republican Senator's 'failed hug' with Ivanka Trump

(Photo: Twitter)
 

Video: 10-ft-long cobra removed from car engine by cops in China

The snake will soon be released in the wild (Photo: Facebook)
 

Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble rift: Abhinav Bindra’s indirect take is an eye opener

Anil Kumble informed that skipper Virat Kohli had reservations about his work 'style' and his extension as the head coach, which prompted him to resign. (Photo: PTI / AP)
 

First Indian-origin doctor appointed honorary VP of UK medical body

The Shimla-born former deputy chairman of the BMA has worked in the UK's state-run National Health Service (NHS) for nearly 40 years. (Photo: Twitter)
 

International Yoga Day: India sets 24 new world records, says Ramdev

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga during a mass yoga event on 3rd International Yoga Day in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Did Anil Kumble give Virat Kohli and Co a dressing down after Champions Trophy final?

Anil Kumble is believed to have had one-on-one sessions with the Indian cricketers after their Champions Trophy final loss, at the hands of Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Prez polls: JD(U) to skip Oppn's meet tomorrow, confirms support to NDA

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar greets Governor Ram Nath Kovind on being announced as NDA’s presidential candidate, in Patna on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Left likely to name Prakash Ambedkar against Ram Nath Kovind as prez candidate

NDA's presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind (Photo: File/PTI)

No Hindu terrorism, they can never be terrorists: Haryana Minister

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo: Videograb)

Lucknow: 9-yr-old girl dies as iron gate falls on her in 'Lok Bhawan'

The iron gate came crashing on her at an under construction part of the 'Lok Bhawan' building. (ANI/Twitter)

CBI says large amount transferred from accounts of J&K Cricket Association officials

Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham