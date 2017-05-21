Shame! Osmania General Hospital lets bodies pile up in mortuary

Hyderabad: The shocking story of unclaimed bodies piling up in the mortuary at Osmania General Hospital, exposed in this newspaper on May 7, has not led to any improvement in the situation. The old autopsy theatre was filled with 34 unclaimed bodies on Saturday as the GHMC, that collects unclaimed bodies and performs the last rites, has not removed them since May 7.

Unidentified or unclaim-ed bodies have to be disposed of if no one claims them within 72 hours. Nearly 40 bodies were taken away for cremation on May 7. The GHMC had blamed inter-department shift of responsibilities for the delay and had said the bodies would be collected every alternate day.

This is clearly not the case. Bodies are lying in the morgue since May 4. The only change is that the corpses have been wrapped in bed sheets and kept on old stretchers in the old autopsy theatre. Enough stretchers are not available so four bodies have been placed on tables.