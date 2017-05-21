Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala govt should pardon woman who cut off rapist's genitals: Congress

ANI
Published May 21, 2017, 2:25 pm IST
Updated May 21, 2017, 2:25 pm IST
'The lady took such drastic step because the she has been going through trauma from so many years,' the Cong said.
Swami Gangeshananda Theerthapada alias Hari underwent an emergency surgery as he had suffered 90 per cent cut on his vital organ. (File photo)
 Swami Gangeshananda Theerthapada alias Hari underwent an emergency surgery as he had suffered 90 per cent cut on his vital organ. (File photo)

Trivandrum: The Congress on Sunday welcomed the brave act of pure self defence where a woman cut off a man's genitals after he allegedly tried to rape her, and demanded that the government pardon her.

Speaking to ANI in Trivandrum, Opposition leader in Kerala, Ramesh Chennithala said, "The lady took such drastic step because the she has been going through trauma from so many years. The so called swami has been exploiting her for so many years, she was undergoing all kinds of torture."

He further demanded that the state government should not take any legal action on the woman.

In a brave act of pure self defence, a woman cut off a man's genitals after he allegedly tried to rape her at Pettah.

The seriously injured man was admitted to the hospital following the incident which took place last night.

As per the police, the man was known to the woman and her family and also used to visit her house to conduct pujas.

The woman, in her complaint, alleged that the man had been molesting her for a span of six years.

A case has been registered against the man Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act. However, no case has been registered against the woman.

