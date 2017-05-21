Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Regulars up ante to ‘Save Parade Ground,’ call for more support

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 21, 2017, 1:51 am IST
Updated May 21, 2017, 1:51 am IST
Group set to protest every day at the grounds, till government drops its decision to build new Secretariat.
Protesters formed a human chain connecting the two ends of the Parade Ground on Saturday morning. (Photo: DC)
 Protesters formed a human chain connecting the two ends of the Parade Ground on Saturday morning. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: “Save Parade Ground”, “We don’t want the Secretariat here”, slogans rent the air at Secunderabad’s largest lung space on Saturday morning.

Over 700 regular morning walkers, including senior citizens, women and children participated in the protest against the TRS government’s move to build a new administration building there.

The group of regular visitors to the Parade Ground took a pledge to unite and stand against the government, saying “I’m with Parade Ground”.

“Looks like the KCR government is following a Vastu rules by building a new secretariat. The civil society should take this matter to the high court,” said Mohammed Jameel, a walker.

The group formed a human chain connecting the two ends of the Parade Ground. Protesters started coming in from around 6.30 am.

The group terming themselves as “I’m with ParadeGround” decided to hold protests every single day at the ground till the government dropped the decision.

Parade Ground Walkers Association convener Parashuram claimed: “This fight will grow bigger. This is a people’s movement. We are connected to this place not just because it’s a walking ground. This is part of history; it is like losing a jewel on the city’s crown. The protest will continue till the government drops the idea.”

Another protest has been planned on Sunday morning. The group has called for more support especially from the regular morning-evening walkers.

Meanwhile, a plea against the move to shift the Secretariat from its present location is pending in the high court. The government has not filed a counter, yet.

Petitioner Mr M. Padmanabha Reddy said that, “Vastu or any other religious, spiritual belief system is purely for the individual to follow, and is completely independent of the state or state structure in a federal republic. Such belief systems cannot stand scientific scrutiny. To think that such majestic and eco-friendly building blocks housing the Secretariat are sought to be dismantled based on the whims of the political leadership, under the pretext of Vastu, is painful, and amounts to squandering of public money.” 

Tags: secunderabad, trs government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Should Indians trust Google's Assistant to send money?

With all security measures in place, we Indians can peacefully say,” OK Google, send some money to my brother.”
 

IPL 2017 Final, Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant: Preview, key players, teams

While Mumbai Indians are chasing their third IPL title, Steve Smith-led Rising Pune Supergiant will want to dash MI’s plans and clinch the trophy. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Scientists create a ‘healthy muffin’ for a healthy heart

The muffins contain three grams of beta glucans - a healthy soluble fibre found naturally in the cell walls of oats and cereals, and meets the food standard guidelines for cholesterol-lowering properties. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Research proves Android more consistent than iOS

Time to boast, Android fanboys!
 

Video: Mischievous teens climb one of UK’s tallest bridges and almost get caught

The 11 minute video has gone viral with over 3.5 lakh views and people can’t believe the extent to which the boys can go to put their lives into danger. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Video: Sharks swimming dangerously close to shore near beach-goers

The video has gone viral since it was posted and has got over 14 million views and over 2, 91,000 shares. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K: Army foils infiltration bid; 2 soldiers, 2 militants killed in encounter

Indian army soldiers take position during an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir. (AFP/File)

MoD finalises private investment policy to build submarines, fighter jets

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (File photo)

BJP will focus on expansion in AP, take call on ties with TDP in 2019: Naidu

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo: PTI)

Be very vigilant against transgression by China along border: HM to forces

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

EC bribery case: Dhinakaran refuses to give voice sample

TTV Dhinakaran. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham