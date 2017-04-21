No triple talaq for Hindu women married to Muslim men: PIL in Delhi HC

The petition which is likely to come up for hearing before a bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal demands to shed limelight on the plight of Hindu girls affected by triple talaq. (Photo: Representational Image)

New Delhi: A plea was on Thursday moved in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Centre that triple 'talaq' or polygamy should not be applicable to Hindu women who are married to Muslim men.

The petition which is likely to come up for hearing before a bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal demands to shed limelight on the plight of Hindu girls affected by triple talaq.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by advocate Vijay Shukla sought directions to the Centre for making registration of inter-caste marriages compulsory under the Special Marriage Act or Compulsory Registration of Marriage Act with a clause on imposition of penalty in case an inter-caste marriage is not registered.

The PIL said that since the 'nikahnaama' (marriage contract) is written in Urdu, Hindu women fail to understand provisions related to triple 'talaq' or polygamy.

The Muslim cleric should explain the provisions of the 'nikahnaama' pertaining to summary divorce and polygamy to the Hindu women in their mother tongue, the petitioner urged the court.

The petition said that triple 'talaq' or polygamy should not be applicable to Hindu women who are married to Muslim men.

The petitioner said that since there is no provision of registration of marriage in Muslim law, therefore, time has now come for a direction to the Union of India to make registration of Inter-caste marriages compulsory either in Special Marriage Act or in Compulsory Registration of Marriages Act.

The PIL said the issue is serious and of public importance as the plight of many Hindu girls married to Muslim boys is involved, due to the danger of triple talaq by their Muslim husbands or of another marriage by the men.