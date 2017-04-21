Centre mulling 'Project Cow' on the lines of 'Project Tiger': MoS Home

MoS Home Hansraj Ahir said that a ‘Project Cow’ like ‘Project Tiger’ could be started, and this would also stop farmers from selling off old cows. (Photo: Representational Image)

New Delhi: Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir on Thursday said that the Centre is considering a proposal to set up ‘cow sanctuaries’ in every state, on the lines of tiger sanctuaries created for protecting the endangered animal.

“We need to stop cow slaughter, but the biggest stumbling block is who will take care of these cows. We need to make cow sanctuaries for this, and need to make arrangements for fodder also. Each state should have cow sanctuaries. Then we will be successful in stopping cow slaughter,” Ahir said to the Indian Express on Thursday.

Ahir said that a ‘Project Cow’ like ‘Project Tiger’ could be started, and this would also stop farmers from selling off old cows.

Pitching for the creation of a food bank for cows, the minister said he had discussed the proposal with the environment ministry, and it would be expedited.

Talking about the unrest in the Kashmir Valley, Ahir said security forces in Kashmir have shown restraint while dealing with protesters. Referring to the video showing a man tied to an army jeep, Ahir called it a ‘one-off incident’, said the report.

He added that it was done ‘as per the requirement of the situation’. Asserting that Kashmir was an integral part of India, he argued that security forces ‘cannot be asked to sit quietly’.

Ahir handles Jammu and Kashmir division in the Home Ministry.